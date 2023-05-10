James Gunn’s iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy comes to an exhilarating and emotionally resonant conclusion in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” As his swan song for Marvel, Gunn’s final film leaves nothing on the table. The movie is a testament to the director’s vision and showcases his signature blend of humor and poignant drama.
In the final film, Gunn shifts the focus to Rocket Raccoon, who unexpectedly takes center stage as the primary protagonist. The movie starts with a flashback that delves into Rocket’s origin story, where the sinister High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji) uses him as a test subject.
As fans know, Rocket eventually escapes from his disturbed captor, but he doesn’t realize that the High Evolutionary has eyes and ears everywhere. In a previous film, “Vol. 2,” Rocket stole from The Sovereign, a faction aligned with the High Evolutionary, which sets off a chain of events. The Sovereign attack the Guardians on their home base, gravely injuring Rocket and prompting the Guardians to seek revenge and aid their comrade in the latest installment.
During much of the film, Rocket is comatose, but his fellow Guardians tirelessly work to help him. While they do, Rocket must face his inner demons and come to terms with the past that has haunted him for so long. This provides a poignant exploration of the effects of trauma and the power of self-acceptance. As Rocket navigates through this challenging journey, the audience is given a deeper understanding of his struggles, making his eventual triumph all the more meaningful.
It is crucial to acknowledge the movie’s disturbing elements, as some children may find the imagery distressing. For instance, the film features scenes depicting animals subjected to experimentation and torture, which may be particularly unsettling for younger viewers.
While these elements are intended to make Rocket a more sympathetic character and add depth to the film’s plot, some parents may believe they have no place in a superhero movie. Nonetheless, the movie’s dark undertones and complex character arcs provide a unique perspective on the traditional superhero genre, making it a must-see for fans of the franchise.
However, the Guardians’ primary objective of collecting various items to aid their friend needs to be more compelling and, at times, feels like an unnecessary distraction from the central narrative. This is exacerbated by the inclusion of one too many fetch quests, which makes the film slightly longer than necessary. Despite these flaws, the film still delivers the humor and wit that fans have come to expect from the Guardians.
The film also features excellent performances, particularly from Chukwudi Iwuji as the terrifying High Evolutionary, and Chris Pratt and Bradley Cooper as Star-Lord and Rocket, respectively. Pratt’s performance shines in the dramatic moments, while Cooper’s attention to depth and personal exploration elevates the film series to new heights.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” provides a unique perspective on the traditional superhero genre, with its dark undertones and complex character arcs. Despite some flaws, the film still manages to deliver the humor, heart, and action that fans have come to expect from the Guardians, ultimately providing a satisfying conclusion to Gunn’s journey with Marvel.