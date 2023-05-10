Patrick White

Movie review

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Grade: A

Starring: Chris Pratt, Chukwudi Iwuji, Bradley Cooper

Rated: PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

James Gunn’s iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy comes to an exhilarating and emotionally resonant conclusion in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” As his swan song for Marvel, Gunn’s final film leaves nothing on the table. The movie is a testament to the director’s vision and showcases his signature blend of humor and poignant drama.

In the final film, Gunn shifts the focus to Rocket Raccoon, who unexpectedly takes center stage as the primary protagonist. The movie starts with a flashback that delves into Rocket’s origin story, where the sinister High Evolutionary (played by Chukwudi Iwuji) uses him as a test subject.

