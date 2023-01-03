“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a gorgeous stop-motion animated film from the brilliant director behind “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water” and “Nightmare Alley.” But del Toro isn’t the only creative genius behind this reimagining of the classic Pinocchio tale. Patrick McHale, the writer and creator behind the hauntingly brilliant TV mini-series “Over the Garden Wall,” has a writing credit alongside del Toro.
McHale and del Toro rewrite “Pinocchio” and set it in 1930s Italy with a looming World War I backdrop intended to add emotional resonance. This change might work for some, but others will find it jarring. After all, most are familiar with “Pinocchio” because of the 1940 Disney release.
Another change that will bother viewers is that well-known Pinocchio villains are replaced in del Toro’s version. Gone are Honest John the fox, Gideon the cat and Stromboli. Standing in for these three are Count Volpe (Christoph Waltz) and Spazzatura the monkey (Cate Blanchett). Blanchett can do no wrong, so she gets a pass for her performance, but Waltz is doing the same schtick he’s done in every movie since his star-making role in “Inglourious Basterds.”
The actor attempts a villainous portrayal, but he’s never as menacing as Stromboli or as charming as Honest John. This is owed chiefly to the fact that one of our first interactions with Count Volpe is a musical number (“We Were a King Once”) with a weak singing performance by Waltz. Seriously, whoever thought it was a good idea for Waltz to sing in this?
Disney’s “Pinocchio” is not the pinnacle of animated musicals, but the performances are at least good, especially Cliff Edwards as Jiminy Cricket. In del Toro’s film, the songs are grating to the ears and don’t add much, if anything, to the storytelling. For a Pinocchio movie that wants to distance itself from other adaptations, it seems puzzling to have musical sequences.
While the songs with lyrics may not be good, the score is beautiful. Alexandre Desplat (“The Shape of Water,” “The French Dispatch”) produces another enchanting score after working alongside arthouse and blockbuster directors. Desplat’s score could have effectively created an emotional connection to the characters, but the song lyrics muddle that.
The performances aren’t all bad, though. David Bradley (best known as Argus Filch in the “Harry Potter” series) plays Geppetto, and he’s fantastic. Bradley often fills sinister roles in films, but in “Pinocchio,” he is the most kind-hearted character. He also is the most convincing performer of the two songs he sings in the film.
Young Gregory Mann, a relative newcomer, plays Pinocchio with a squeaky-voiced innocence, and his performance creates a nice counterbalance to the film’s dark tone. Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman and Tilda Swinton round out the cast in del Toro’s film to varying effectiveness.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is an achievement in animation that deserves attention from all movie fans. But it’s a movie that feels ultimately wooden. The songs don’t work, some of the performances are unoriginal and bland, and it never emotionally connects. But at least it isn’t a horrible mess like Disney’s “Pinocchio” remake.