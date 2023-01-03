Movie review

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Grade: B

Starring: David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Christoph Waltz

Rated: PG for dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor, and brief smoking

Now Showing on Netflix

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a gorgeous stop-motion animated film from the brilliant director behind “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Shape of Water” and “Nightmare Alley.” But del Toro isn’t the only creative genius behind this reimagining of the classic Pinocchio tale. Patrick McHale, the writer and creator behind the hauntingly brilliant TV mini-series “Over the Garden Wall,” has a writing credit alongside del Toro.

McHale and del Toro rewrite “Pinocchio” and set it in 1930s Italy with a looming World War I backdrop intended to add emotional resonance. This change might work for some, but others will find it jarring. After all, most are familiar with “Pinocchio” because of the 1940 Disney release.

0
0
0
0
0