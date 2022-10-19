“Halloween Ends” is a satisfying conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s conflict and a shocking subversion by focusing on a new character with a horrific past. If this is the end to one of the most baffling and inconsistent franchises, it feels all too fitting.
Director David Gordon Green’s latest film begins with the most compelling opening in his trilogy, and that’s saying something considering Myers isn’t present. In a star-making performance, Rohan Campbell plays Corey, a good-natured babysitter helping a couple with Jeremy, their rambunctious pre-teen, who loves horror movies and torturing Corey.
When one torturous move by Jeremy goes wrong and ends in his accidental death, Corey finds himself in a horrible situation. From that moment, Corey becomes Haddonfield’s new outcast after Michael Myers has disappeared since the events of “Halloween Kills.”
The young man tries to escape the label but can’t ignore it when he’s being attacked by bullies (a weirdly subversive group of band kids) and strangers. Laurie Strode (a good but not great Jamie Lee Curtis) tries to step in to help Corey by connecting him with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).
Much of the film hangs on this relationship, but it doesn’t work well because Matichak is not a great scene partner for Campbell. She’s had to do much of the heavy lifting storywise in this trilogy of films, but she’s not particularly strong. The other relationship in this film is between Corey and Myers, who possesses Corey’s goodwill with his evil.
In a scene ripped right out of Stephen King’s “IT,” Myers pulls Corey into the sewer he’s been living in. He then takes control of Corey through intense eye contact. No, that’s not a joke. Much of the film contains hokey concepts like this, and your enjoyment of it depends on how you interpret them. If you think the hokeyness adds to the outrageous mythology of this franchise, you’ll have a good time. If you find it all grating, you will hate this movie.
Thankfully for classic “Halloween” fans, Corey’s possession does result in some creative and grotesque deaths, albeit without the suspense of the original film. More importantly, Corey eventually takes a backseat to Grandpa Myers in the last 20 minutes of the film. It’s here that Green is most confident.
The brutality of Myers vs. Strode is perfectly captured on screen, and he builds around them, making great use of a score co-composed by John Carpenter (the director, writer, and composer of 1978’s “Halloween”). Green also hits the nostalgia bone perfectly by including shots from the original film and his previous two films to tie the franchise up with a nice bloody bow.
“Halloween Ends” feels definitive in its conclusion, but it’s safe to say that this might not be the end for the icon. After all, many said he was done following 1995’s “The Curse of Michael Myers,” 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection,” and Rob Zombie’s “Halloween 2” in 2009, but he came back in 2018. Give it until 2031, and we’ll probably see Myers return. But if that’s wrong, then “Halloween Ends” is a decent ending for the ghostly white-masked murderer who has delighted audiences for generations.