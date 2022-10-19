Patrick White

Movie review

“Halloween Ends”

Grade: C+

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell

Rated: R for bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Halloween Ends” is a satisfying conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s conflict and a shocking subversion by focusing on a new character with a horrific past. If this is the end to one of the most baffling and inconsistent franchises, it feels all too fitting.

Director David Gordon Green’s latest film begins with the most compelling opening in his trilogy, and that’s saying something considering Myers isn’t present. In a star-making performance, Rohan Campbell plays Corey, a good-natured babysitter helping a couple with Jeremy, their rambunctious pre-teen, who loves horror movies and torturing Corey.

0
0
0
0
0