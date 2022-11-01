Patrick White

Movie review

“Halloween III: Season of the Witch”

Grade: B+

Starring: Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Dan O’Herlihy

Rated: R

Available on DVD, Blu-Ray and Tubi

It seemed appropriate to watch a horror movie on Halloween, but not just any movie would do this holiday. The logical choice would have been to watch John Carpenter’s original “Halloween,” but the weird choice was more fun. In honor of the third movie's release in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy, the clear choice was 1982’s “Halloween: Season of the Witch.”

This movie was controversial in the ’80s because Michael Myers only appeared in the film on a TV advertisement for a screening of the original “Halloween.” Since its release, “Season of the Witch” has earned fans for its subversive step in a different direction. So Myers isn’t in it, but it must be a slasher, right? Not exactly. People die at the hands of others, but it would be misleading to call “Season of the Witch” a slasher.

