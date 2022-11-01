It seemed appropriate to watch a horror movie on Halloween, but not just any movie would do this holiday. The logical choice would have been to watch John Carpenter’s original “Halloween,” but the weird choice was more fun. In honor of the third movie's release in David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy, the clear choice was 1982’s “Halloween: Season of the Witch.”
This movie was controversial in the ’80s because Michael Myers only appeared in the film on a TV advertisement for a screening of the original “Halloween.” Since its release, “Season of the Witch” has earned fans for its subversive step in a different direction. So Myers isn’t in it, but it must be a slasher, right? Not exactly. People die at the hands of others, but it would be misleading to call “Season of the Witch” a slasher.
This third film in the Halloween franchise is focused on a disturbing plot to murder children through Halloween masks with microchips. It’s a wild one. You might think, “Oh, that’s horrifying. Do the microchips melt their brains or possess them?” Nope. They turn them into rotting little pumpkin-like heads from which snakes and insects escape. And all of that is caused by a piece of Stonehenge, a repetitious TV commercial, and some other dark Druidic hokey nonsense.
You might be bothered by all these spoilers, but one of two things is true. One, you’ll likely forget them as you’re watching because for the first 45+ minutes, a creepy Don Juan doctor plays detective when a man is mysteriously murdered in his hospital. Two, you read the phrase “disturbing plot to murder children” and decided you’d skip this one. Shockingly, this was made, but moviegoers should applaud the producers behind it for the bonkers premise. A premise that a studio today wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.
While this is a bizarre movie, it’s not poorly made. The cinematography is creepy and reminiscent of the original “Halloween,” and Carpenter’s score effectively raises the tension. Whether it’s the ethereal quality of his synth or a repetitive, haunting TV jingle, Carpenter delivers. The only place he could have brought it down a notch was when he played, so it sounded like a squealing smoke detector.
The actors also give their all in their performances. They’re over the top, animated, and sell the ridiculous premise and their fear in the face of danger. The plot is hard to dissect and follow every little piece, but there are a variety of varied personalities at the core of the film that makes it consistently entertaining.
“Season of the Witch” is not as scary as “Halloween” but it’s undoubtedly more disturbing. In one particularly grotesque scene, a malfunctioning microchip peels a woman’s face back with a laser beam and not much is left to the imagination with the makeup effects. Again, this is a bizarre movie. The use of real-life bugs and snakes could also make your skin crawl, so be prepared if you’re not a fan of creepy crawlies.
“Halloween III: Season of the Witch” is a wild ride, yet one that is well worth the trip if you can handle the body horror and bizarre.