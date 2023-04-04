Patrick White

Movie review

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Grade: B-

Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith

Rated: PG-13 for fantasy action/violence and some language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

If you’re a fan of “Dungeons & Dragons,” you’re likely eagerly awaiting the release of the latest movie adaptation, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” But before you grab your dice and head to the theater, there are some things you should know. While this movie does deliver on some of the classic D&D tropes and humor, it takes a while to get there. But if you can make it through the slow start, there are some real gems to be found. So, let’s roll for initiative and dive in.

The opening of this movie is a slog. For the first 30 minutes, the audience is forced to trudge through an exposition dump that makes “The Lord of the Rings” look like CliffNotes. The quest, the magic items, the bad guy —it’s all hammered home relentlessly. By the time the plot finally kicks into gear, you might be wondering if it’s worth the effort.

