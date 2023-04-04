If you’re a fan of “Dungeons & Dragons,” you’re likely eagerly awaiting the release of the latest movie adaptation, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.” But before you grab your dice and head to the theater, there are some things you should know. While this movie does deliver on some of the classic D&D tropes and humor, it takes a while to get there. But if you can make it through the slow start, there are some real gems to be found. So, let’s roll for initiative and dive in.
The opening of this movie is a slog. For the first 30 minutes, the audience is forced to trudge through an exposition dump that makes “The Lord of the Rings” look like CliffNotes. The quest, the magic items, the bad guy —it’s all hammered home relentlessly. By the time the plot finally kicks into gear, you might be wondering if it’s worth the effort.
It is eventually worth it midway through when we get a scene in a graveyard of awakened corpses. That scene was hilarious and was like a perfect mix of “Shaun of the Dead” and “Weekend at Bernie’s.”
The action in this movie is mostly good, but sometimes it’s shot so close up and with such shaky effects that it feels disorienting. Not the best feeling when you’re trying to escape reality for a couple of hours. The CGI is also hit or miss, but when it lands, it’s like a fireball to the face (in a good way, of course).
Let’s dive into what truly makes this movie a treat for D&D fans — the references. The combat scenes incorporate elements of the game, such as random encounters, plenty of recognizable creatures, and the element of chance, which are sure to delight fans. It’s like immersing yourself in a live-action version of the game.
As for the cast, Chris Pine is charming as ever and manages to be the heart of the film. Pine’s attempts at humor don’t always work, but “Dungeons & Dragons” is another reminder of his A-list talent. Seriously, when are we going to get another “Star Trek” starring a now grizzled Pine? It’s been too long.
Michelle Rodriguez is tough, as expected, but it would have been fun to see her break from type and crack better jokes. Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith are a fun duo that both utilize magic in spell-binding ways. Hugh Grant ... well, let’s just say he’s not the best. He hams it up, but the jokes he’s given just don’t land.
But, the standout of the movie is Regé-Jean Page. He plays a suave warrior who takes everything literally to great comedic effect. This guy is like if Thor and Drax had a baby and raised it on dad jokes. He’ll have you swooning and cracking up.
All in all, the new D&D movie is a good time during the second and third acts. Unfortunately, it takes a bit to get going, like a wagon stuck in mud. Still, this “Lord of the Rings” meets “Guardians of the Galaxy” adventure is a fun diversion at the movie theater. Just be prepared to sit through some heavy exposition and dodgy CGI effects.