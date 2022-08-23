TV review

“House of the Dragon” Episode 1: "The Heirs of the Dragon"

Grade: A+

Starring: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock

Rated: TV-MA

Now Showing on HBO Max

George R. R. Martin, the mastermind behind “Game of Thrones,” has returned to television with a prequel series set 200 years before the events of the hit HBO show. “House of the Dragon,” from the minds of Martin, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, is a compelling narrative deserving of the same big-budget HBO treatment as “Game of Thrones.”

Focused on only House Targaryen, “House of the Dragon” is a tightly crafted series that doesn’t need Baratheons or Lannisters to be engaging. The Targaryens are dramatic enough, and overcomplicating that with more houses would be a mistake as big as the mighty dragons the Targaryens ride.

0
0
0
0
0