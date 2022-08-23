George R. R. Martin, the mastermind behind “Game of Thrones,” has returned to television with a prequel series set 200 years before the events of the hit HBO show. “House of the Dragon,” from the minds of Martin, Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, is a compelling narrative deserving of the same big-budget HBO treatment as “Game of Thrones.”
Focused on only House Targaryen, “House of the Dragon” is a tightly crafted series that doesn’t need Baratheons or Lannisters to be engaging. The Targaryens are dramatic enough, and overcomplicating that with more houses would be a mistake as big as the mighty dragons the Targaryens ride.
This series will excite diehard “Game of Thrones” fans, but it is also approachable for new viewers. Sapochnik and Condal perfectly ease new fans into the story by beginning with a prologue in which the current king, Jaehaerys Targaryen, is forced to pick his heir. Being the Targaryen’s only male heir, Prince Viserys (Paddy Considine) is named the new king over his older female cousin, Rhaenys.
From this prologue, the writers smoothly transition viewers from character to character, providing the audience with enough information to introduce each character and their motivations. Viserys is a complex king who expresses bold emotion, whether expressing love for his wife or defending his brother. This emotional king is refreshing to see on screen because often, male characters are forced into stoic tropes.
The screenwriting behind Viserys is excellent, but much of the credit for making the king so compelling is owed to Considine. The British actor is well known as a character actor, and he puts all he has learned in his numerous roles to the ultimate test with this character of amalgamated emotion.
Viserys may be a complex character, but his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) isn’t nearly as layered. He is a violent and vindictive prince who feels slighted by his brother. He easily occupies the role of the series’ villain, but Daemon may develop into a character not so easily categorized with time. Smith commits to the role with gusto and appears to love chewing the scenery amongst the ensemble.
The final key character in the series is Princess Rhaenyra, daughter of Viserys. Rhaenyra establishes herself early as the character to watch, considering she starts the show flying on a dragon and is eager to prove herself as a knight rather than a man’s wife and heir-maker. Milly Alcock occupies this role, and she is a powerful force on screen, wielding clever dialogue like a broad sword.
Outside of the Targaryen family, the best actor in the show is Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Viserys’ confidant. Hightower appears to be on the right side of the throne, but his evolution, like Daemon’s, will be fun to watch because he might just be a snake in the grass. Ifans is the perfect actor to play this potential serpent because he’s incredibly likable, but he has an edge.
Much of the first episode is produced with a focus on dialogue and shifting character dynamics. Still, it’s also a thrilling action series that gifts viewers a healthy dose of wanton brutality. Two sequences in just the first episode feature bloody violence that might have some reaching for the nearest trash can.
“House of the Dragon” also features phenomenal costume, make-up and production design that transfer fans to an impressively rendered medieval world. The new show only premiered one episode, and it is already one of the most exciting new additions to the HBO Max lineup. Don’t miss “House of the Dragon” because it is as compelling as “Game of Thrones” and may fly past it with fiery fury over time.