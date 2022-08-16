One of the best action movies is not in theaters. You can only find it on Hulu. But with its unique action and brutal violence, it is worthy of the biggest screen.
“Prey,” from the writer of the Jack Ryan series and the director of “10 Cloverfield Lane,” is a grounded science fiction film that perfectly builds tension and leads to a finale that is satisfying and entertaining.
This new Hulu project is a prequel to 1987’s “Predator” and is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation, where Naru (Amber Midthunder), our protagonist, lives and the monstrous Predator stalks. Naru is an impressive young woman who is limited by her tribe, which forces women and men into specific roles. Women are healers and take care of the children while the men hunt. Naru plays her part well by being a gifted healer, but she longs to be a hunter like her brother, Taabe.
She gets close one day when her brother and other young tribesmen pursue a mountain lion that has attacked one of their fellow tribespeople. Naru is allowed to join the search party, but she is tasked with healing the young man and helping him get home. Fate intervenes, though, when she finds a suspiciously skinned rattlesnake. Something is near them, and it is a violent enemy with a meticulous touch. The Predator is near.
Naru later finds herself over her head when she falls from a tree branch while pursuing the lion and wakes up back in her family’s teepee, having been knocked out after the fall. Her brother thankfully defeats the mountain lion and brings it back to the tribe, which names him War Chief. Naru, frustrated by her failures and refusing to fall into her expected role, leaves the tribe to pursue the beast that skinned the rattlesnake she found.
She finds more than she could have imagined as she follows the beast’s tracks. The vicious Predator, with its wide mouth and dual metal claws, is a fearsome foe that Naru knows she needs to kill to protect herself and her tribe. The rest of the film follows the young woman as she plots a way to take down this massive monster with an eye for the hunt.
“Prey” succeeds thanks to a strong performance from Midthunder, who may lack dialogue but communicates emotion effectively through her nonverbals. Midthunder has already appeared in 31 projects since 2001, but “Prey” marks her breakout role, transforming this young actress into a bonafide action star.
While Midthunder is fantastic, her co-stars don’t quite match her natural and compelling performance. The young men who play the Comanche tribesmen are good in the action scenes but aren’t great with the dialogue. Their delivery is clunky and awkward.
However, Dane DiLiegro, the actor embodying the Predator, does an excellent job bringing this icon to life. DiLiegro may be hidden behind the terrifying mask of this creature, but his performance still comes through in the top-notch stuntwork.
While Midthunder and DiLiegro are a standout acting duo, it’s the creative duo at the helm of this project that deserves most of the credit. The director, Dan Trachtenberg, who is quickly establishing himself as a modern master of suspense, does an excellent job building fear in both the audience and Naru before finally revealing the Predator in his threatening glory. By showing restraint and not overwhelming the film with action, Trachtenberg also manages to make his film more compelling than most blockbusters in theaters.
Patrick Aison, the screenwriter, effectively elevates the materials by writing a female protagonist who is struggling with gender norms within her tribe. This story element could have been handled with a heavy hand, but Aison and Trachtenberg manage to communicate their message while not beating the audience over the head with it. “Prey” is a perfect model for filmmakers who want to make blockbusters with a message without appearing preachy.
Message aside, “Prey” has superior action sequences, so if you’d prefer to shut off your brain and see the Predator mangle and dismember, you’ll get that too. Now let’s hope that the eventual sequel to this prequel premieres in theaters, so the Predator once again gets the big screen it deserves.