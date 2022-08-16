Patrick White

Movie review

“Prey”

Rated: B+

Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro

Rated: R for strong bloody violence

Now Showing on Hulu

One of the best action movies is not in theaters. You can only find it on Hulu. But with its unique action and brutal violence, it is worthy of the biggest screen.

“Prey,” from the writer of the Jack Ryan series and the director of “10 Cloverfield Lane,” is a grounded science fiction film that perfectly builds tension and leads to a finale that is satisfying and entertaining.

0
0
0
0
0