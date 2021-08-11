Five years ago, some of my friends and family members got together for my tame bachelor party. We planned to do two of my favorite things: see a movie and play video games at an arcade. I know some of you may think this lame, but it’s the perfect night for me. While the company was great and the games were fun, one part of the night didn’t live up to expectations. We saw “Suicide Squad,” and it was one of the most disappointing movies I’ve ever seen.
The classic comic characters on screen were drained of their color, and the film was a disaster of plotting and editing. It didn’t matter how many classic rock tunes the editors jammed into this dull anti-hero movie; there was no saving this movie from its own mediocrity, not even Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Now, nearly to the day, DC is trying again with a somewhat different squad.
After writer/director James Gunn was unceremoniously let go by Marvel, DC and Warner Bros. quickly nabbed him to create his take on the villains turned heroes. While I prefer “Birds of Prey,” “Joker” and “Shazam,” Gunn’s new movie is one of the top-tier DC films in the last decade, and I’m interested to see what he does next for the company with the rights to countless superheroes.
In 2021’s “The Suicide Squad,” a collection of cons imprisoned at Belle Reve prison is forced to join Task Force X under the direction of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Waller tasks her force with infiltrating Corto Maltese to destroy every trace of Project Starfish, which could end the world.
The plan might be tight, but these criminals like to fight. Waller quickly learns that putting together Harley Quinn (Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena) and other villains is a colossal mistake, but she has no choice once the plan is in motion.
What barely worked about 2015’s “Suicide Squad” were the performances. Davis was a formidable Amanda Waller, Robbie made Harley her own, and Smith was charming and deadly as Deadshot. But what works in this semi-reboot that didn’t work in the original is the dynamics between characters. In the first movie, we never believed that these people could set aside their differences and accomplish the mission.
With confident and sometimes compassionate performances from the cast, “The Suicide Squad” shows that it has a heart on both the page and screen. While there is plenty of conflict between these sometimes moronic supervillains, they learn to set it aside for the greater good.
What also works here better than the previous film is the humor. Gunn has made funnier movies, but “The Suicide Squad” is quite amusing for the most part. However, I must warn you that much of the humor relies on an appreciation for the grotesque. Gunn leans into his gross-out horror roots more than he did with “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
One of my favorite sequences in the film has Peacemaker and Bloodsport competing to kill the most people. Shocking no one, this competition gets bloody and graphic fast. If you can put up with the graphic nature of the sequence, you’ll be able to see Gunn’s excellent pacing techniques on display. He doesn’t rush the action, and he avoids many cuts. This is a step forward from even his “Guardians of the Galaxy” days.
As bloody as Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” gets, it still maintains a fun, comic-book look that many DC Comics films have lacked. The costume designers pulled inspiration directly from the “Suicide Squad” comics while giving the original costumes their own creative twists. The film’s cinematography is also incredibly refreshing because Gunn refuses to let his movie look bland or dominated by gray tones. Every shot pops with color and looks as if it’s pulled from an art-house movie.
Gunn doesn’t totally nail the humor of his take on “The Suicide Squad,” but he still manages to elevate the genre with refreshing production design and a superstar cast. 2015’s “Suicide Squad” may have almost ruined my laid-back bachelor party. But “The Suicide Squad” redeems this team of criminals and makes for an excellent anniversary present.