Patrick White

Movie review

“Jaws”

Grade: A+

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

Rated: PG

Showing: Hastings Museum July 21 and 22 

Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” is a cinematic masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release.

This iconic film, released in 1975, not only solidified Spielberg’s status as a visionary director but also set a new standard for the suspense and thriller genres. With its gripping storyline, remarkable performances, and groundbreaking visual effects, “Jaws” remains an enduring classic that sinks its teeth into your psyche and refuses to let go.

0
0
0
0
0