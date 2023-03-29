“John Wick Chapter 4” is an explosive addition to the beloved action franchise that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Filled with non-stop action sequences, the movie will leave viewers gasping for breath, and it’s safe to say that “Chapter 4” is not for the faint-hearted. Wick stacks the bodies in this one more than ever, and it might upset some people.
John Wick, the legendary hitman, has finally discovered a way to take down the mighty and seemingly unbeatable High Table. However, his journey to freedom is far from over, as he faces the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), a formidable new adversary with influential connections that span the globe.
Wick’s quest for vengeance is more complicated than ever, as his former allies are now aligned with his enemies, and betrayal lurks around every corner. With his skills and expertise pushed to the limit, Wick must navigate a treacherous world filled with danger and deceit to emerge victorious.
Although not entirely on par with his performance as Pennywise in the “IT” series, Skarsgård still delivers a good performance as the villain in this film. His faux French accent may make him less intimidating, but he compensates by using his actions to be menacing. Skarsgård’s portrayal of the criminal mastermind is compelling and terrifying, making it easy to empathize with him despite his ruthless nature.
Keanu Reeves showcases his acting prowess by portraying the titular character with depth and nuance. His character is a complex and troubled soul, haunted by his past and struggling with the consequences of his actions. Reeves brings a quiet intensity to the role, conveying a sense of inner turmoil and desperation that is both captivating and emotionally resonant.
Reeves also displays his signature physicality throughout the film, executing impressive action sequences with grace and precision. But his subtle, understated performance in the quieter moments truly shines, as he conveys a range of emotions with a mere glance or a slight shift in expression.
Reeves’ performance in the film is noteworthy, but it’s nothing without cinematographer Dan Laustsen’s (frequent collaborator of Guillermo del Toro) exceptional contributions. With his thoughtful composition, lighting and camera work, Laustsen creates a rich visual landscape that captures the emotional arc of Reeves’ character and adds to the tense and suspenseful atmosphere. When will this film franchise receive its much-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Cinematography?
Adding to that visual style is how the director Chad Stahelski approaches the franchise. Under Stahelski, the character has transformed Wick into a modern-day Bond with over-the-top villains and breathtaking action sequences. But what sets it apart is the artistry and attention to detail. John Wick is a complex and relatable protagonist, and each fight serves to further his character development. It’s a fresh and innovative take on the action genre that’s both thrilling and emotionally resonant.