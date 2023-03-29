Movie review

“John Wick Chapter 4”

Grade: A

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen

Rated: R for pervasive strong violence and some language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“John Wick Chapter 4” is an explosive addition to the beloved action franchise that will have audiences on the edge of their seats. Filled with non-stop action sequences, the movie will leave viewers gasping for breath, and it’s safe to say that “Chapter 4” is not for the faint-hearted. Wick stacks the bodies in this one more than ever, and it might upset some people.

John Wick, the legendary hitman, has finally discovered a way to take down the mighty and seemingly unbeatable High Table. However, his journey to freedom is far from over, as he faces the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), a formidable new adversary with influential connections that span the globe.

