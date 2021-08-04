“Jungle Cruise” is the surprise of the summer. The new movie based on the Disneyland theme park ride is delightfully entertaining, thanks to three winning performances from Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall.
Beyond that, the screenwriters have pulled from the best adventure films from the last century to create a movie that demands a giant screen. This new Disney movie is equal parts “The Mummy,” “Indiana Jones,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and, according to my wife, just a dash of “Muppet Treasure Island.” That’s not a bad formula of films to make a winning blockbuster.
“Jungle Cruise’s” story begins in the 16th century with Spanish conquistadors who are searching for the Tears of the Moon — tree petals that can cure any illness, heal any injury, and lift any curse. After being welcomed by a local tribe, the explorers turn on the kindhearted tribe, and the tribe’s leader curses the Conquistadors.
The legend continues 400 years later when Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) continue the search for the Tears of the Moon to revitalize medicine. The duo starts their journey in London as Lily steals a mysterious arrowhead, which is the key to finding the Tears of the Moon.
Both Blunt and Whitehall are delightful in their introduction scene. Blunt proves to be a formidable opponent to a stuffy group of English explorers and a persistent German aristocrat (Jesse Plemons) as she ducks and dodges her way through a labyrinthine office.
From this opening scene, it was evident that Blunt and Whitehall were clones of Rachel Weisz and John Hannah, the actors who play the sister-brother duo of 1999’s “The Mummy.” But it wasn’t a bother to see these two character types again because Blunt and Whitehall make them their own.
Blunt is charming as Lily, and while bookish like Weisz’s character, she’s also quite tough. Whitehall doesn’t have many layers at the beginning of the film. He’s more or less a bumbling coward. But we learn more about his character in the middle of the film, and this reveal works well to give him depth.
After obtaining the arrowhead, Lily and MacGregor travel to South America, where they believe the Tears of the Moon grow. While in South America, Lily stumbles upon Frank Wolff (Johnson), a jungle cruise skipper with a punny sense of humor. As Frank, Johnson proves himself an unbeatable movie star yet again.
Had the movie only been Johnson cracking dry dad jokes, I wouldn’t have lost interest because he’s so good at it. This cheesy humor feels at home in the movie if you’re familiar with the ride because Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise captains must stick to a silly script with plenty of puns.
Regarding humor, “Jungle Cruise” must be applauded by audiences because the film avoids the pitfalls of many modern movies. The screenwriters don’t force the comedy with inappropriate language, and considering the film is set in the 1910s, it can’t rely on contemporary references for cheap laughs. The film’s humor is clever and reliant on the chemistry of “Jungle Cruise’s” leads.
At first, when Frank joins the adventure, the film stays grounded with great action/adventure set pieces. But over time, “Jungle Cruise” becomes a fantasy film with a strong dose of CGI spectacle. The grounded approach is better in the movie, but the CGI doesn’t sink this cruise. Some of the imagery is legitimately frightening and takes great inspiration from its theme park sibling, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.
“Jungle Cruise” respects its predecessors and nearly matches them. With a trio of fantastic actors, a wholesome dose of humor, and a great adventure story, “Jungle Cruise” is a theme park ride worthy of the big screen, and hopefully this isn’t the last ride we take with this cruise crew.