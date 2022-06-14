“Jurassic World Dominion” is billed as the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era.” No part of that statement is accurate. “Dominion” is not epic. It’s a tedious slog that becomes sadly laughable the longer it plays. It doesn’t feel conclusive in any way. The “Fast and Furious” franchise has concluded six times better than “Dominion” ever could.
Even the phrase “Jurassic era” feels misguided. “Jurassic” encourages audiences to think about dinosaurs. But the screenwriters of this new film forgot that considering the plot of this film is more focused on a bizarre invasion of mutant locusts, not dinosaurs.
“Jurassic World Dominion” is supposedly about how humans and dinosaurs co-exist. Well, it is for about 20 minutes. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) rescues a baby triceratops from a breeding farm, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) wrangles a parasaurolophus, and Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) assists a brontosaurus that wandered into a logging site. The reintroduction of these characters gives the audience hope this movie will go in an exciting direction.
Then, out of nowhere, the filmmakers cut to two kids on a ranch who discover a swarm of locusts that chase them into a barn. Following this scene, Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), from the original “Jurassic Park,” arrives and the locust swarm is gone just in time for her to discover why the giant locusts are swarming and destroying nearby crops. It turns out not all crops are being destroyed, only those that use products from Biosyn Genetics.
After this switch, the movie goes bananas. This movie that should be about scary dinosaurs transforms into a Mission: Impossible or James Bond-style film. This concept could have worked, but the plot shift is so heavy-handed that it can only be described as laughable.
As if two genre shifts weren’t enough, “Dominion” also feels like director Colin Trevorrow’s attempt to show us what his “Star Wars” would have looked like in a wild underground scene featuring dinosaur fights and illegal sales. The only thing this scene is missing is someone referring to it as a “wretched hive of scum and villainy.”
The only slightly bright spot of “Jurassic World Dominion” is the inclusion of the legacy characters/actors. Their reason for being in this movie is flimsy, and they are forced to say nonsense to make them more appealing to younger audiences. That demographic will roll their eyes so hard when they hear Ellie Sattler say that Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) “slid into her DMs” they’ll be able to see the back of their skull.
Even though he may have creepily slid into Dern’s DMs, Goldblum is not nearly as creepy in his role. He’s weird as ever in the film, but his weirdness is an appreciated boost to the bland movie. Neill and Dern, on the other hand, are simply there. They don’t have any standout lines or moments. Their presence is enough to be intriguing and not much else.
The two leads of the film, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, give passable performances after solely carrying this soft reboot for the last two movies. But even these two strong actors can’t overcome the poorly written dialogue. Worse than that, they’re opposite a variety of new characters that don’t add anything to the movie.
“Jurassic World Dominion” was set up to be a wild ride about humans co-existing with dinosaurs, but it fails to live up to that expectation on nearly every level. If this is indeed the end of the franchise, that is devastating. Here’s hoping it’s not the end, though, and the “Jurassic” franchise has one last roar in it.