In “Lightyear,” audiences are reintroduced to the iconic Buzz Lightyear, but he’s made up of less plastic than when we last saw him. This space ranger is a full-fledged animated hero with fewer delusions of grandeur. The filmmaker, Angus MacLane, has grandeur in his purview too, but he doesn’t quite reach it with his first Pixar film as the sole director.
In MacLane’s film, Buzz and his fellow space rangers explore a habitable planet overrun with vicious vines set on keeping these explorers grounded. They succeed in doing just that, so Buzz is forced to discover another way off the planet. After creating a new fuel cell, Buzz rockets into space, but his mission fails. When he returns, he discovers that many years have passed back on the planet while he’s been in space for only minutes. This new reality leads to some of the most compelling storytelling that Pixar has done in the last decade.
Buzz, eager to succeed, attempts this flight repeatedly, and with each trip, years pass to the point that his closest friend, Alisha Hawthorne (Uzo Aduba), has become an older woman. The Pixar animators brilliantly illustrate this concept using a montage that travels through decades in mere seconds. This method of communicating the passage of time is similar to how Pixar developed Carl and Ellie’s relationship in “Up.” However, it still feels original because it has a science fiction twist.
Another success immediately apparent is the inclusion of Lightyear’s sidekick, an animatronic cat named SOX (Peter Sohn). Sohn, a Pixar animator and filmmaker, gives a fantastic performance as SOX, a consistently funny character. He manages to make this silly, little robot cat both a dry comedian and an adorable friend perfect for toy shelves.
But Pixar should have quit after developing one great sidekick. Instead, they added three others who are not nearly as funny and pull the film into a different, less compelling direction. After returning once again to the planet, Sox and Buzz stumble upon Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), Mo Morrison (Taika Waititi), and Darby Steel (Dale Soules), a crew of nobodies who want to become space rangers.
MacLane attempts to use these new characters to showcase themes such as pushing yourself beyond expectations or developing a team from unlikely personalities, but the characters lose any storytelling goodwill by cracking bad jokes.
No one is more guilty of that than Waititi, the actor from “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Free Guy” and “What We Do In the Shadows.” Waititi could have been great and added plenty to this animated adventure, but he’s more annoying than funny in “Lightyear.” It seems like the filmmakers just let Waititi riff in the film and expected audiences to laugh. That’s not the result. His goofy comments are grating on the ears and distract from the plot.
More than that, the rest of the film isn’t nearly as captivating as the opening. It devolves into a basic sci-fi adventure film with a poorly plotted twist. That said, kids might see past all this and appreciate the silly humor, robots, and spaceships.
“Lightyear” is not a total failure, but it’s far from a success. While the opening might have been absorbing, the rest of the film feels like a bit of a chore. Still, the film ends in a way that indicates Pixar has its eyes on sequels, which doesn’t feel necessary. Buzz’s story has been told and expanded upon in the “Toy Story” films. He has been given plenty of screen time already. Don’t ruin a good thing, Pixar. You’ve gone to infinity and beyond. No sense in going backwards now.