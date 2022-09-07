When reviewing the first episode of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” it’s hard not to write “gorgeous” 500 times and call the review done. “The Rings of Power,” an original prequel series, is a masterfully shot show with as much cinematic style as Peter Jackson’s films. Oscar Faura, the cinematographer of the first two episodes of the series, has brought to life Middle-Earth in a way that is as enticing as the Ring of Power was to young Frodo.
Cinematographers often get much of the credit for the visual language of a film or TV series. But Faura’s cinematography would be nothing without the production design by Ramsey Avery. Avery gives audiences a tangible world that is so incredible that audiences will have trouble not reaching out to the screen to grab hold of the grass on a harfoot (ancestors of hobbits) hole or the hilt of a cursed blade.
While this new show from Amazon could be enchanting while muted, it would pay a great disservice to the words written by show runners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne. Together the team behind “Star Trek Beyond” has developed a tale worthy of the “Lord of the Rings” name with a wide variety of compelling characters. The first episode is exposition-heavy, focusing on introducing all the new and known characters.
Some might be critical of the exposition-heavy first episode, but the screenwriting doesn’t feel like a chore. “The Rings of Power” contains well-constructed lore worthy of thorough exploration. But if you prefer action-packed fantasy shows, there are still plenty of stunning action sequences to keep all engaged.
Adding to the characters’ compelling aura is the casting. The choice not to cast big names is bold considering this series' insane price tag ($60 million per episode), but it adds considerably to the fantasy. The performers playing elves, men and harfoots are relatively unknown, so they feel new and other-worldly when behind makeup or in pointy ears.
Had Amazon cast Andrew Garfield, Idris Elba, Emily Blunt or other well-known celebrities, this series would have come across as gimmicky, and their casting would have distracted from the immersive quality of the show.
While there are many characters to follow, the show is never dull because the characters are equally fascinating. The show’s lead character is Galadriel, boldly and beautifully played by Morfydd Clark, an elven woman who is confident that the dark lord is still at large despite the protests of her elven brethren. One of those elves is Elrond, played by Robert Amayo, who is used to playing young versions of fantasy icons considering he played young Ned Stark in “The Game of Thrones.” Amayo is excellent opposite Clark as the voice of reason that counters Galadriel’s protests.
It’s a good thing these two elf characters will be our eyes through this journey of Middle-Earth because they are immediately engaging and well-developed. Then there is Nori, a harfoot who is as curious and mischievous as Merry Brandybuck and Pippin Took.
There is also an unlikely romance between Arondir, an elven man, and Bronwyn, a human woman, which is an intriguing flip of the romance between Aragorn and Arwen in “The Lord of the Rings.” This romance could have been distracting and sappy, but it is tastefully done. More is said with longing glances and gentle touches than physical intimacy.
Following these introductions, it will be interesting to see where the screenwriters take these characters. Hopefully, this is only the beginning of an epic adventure in the world of “The Lord of the Rings.”