Patrick White

Movie review

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Episode 1

Grade: A

Starring: Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh

Rated: TV-14

Now Showing on Amazon Prime

When reviewing the first episode of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” it’s hard not to write “gorgeous” 500 times and call the review done. “The Rings of Power,” an original prequel series, is a masterfully shot show with as much cinematic style as Peter Jackson’s films. Oscar Faura, the cinematographer of the first two episodes of the series, has brought to life Middle-Earth in a way that is as enticing as the Ring of Power was to young Frodo.

Cinematographers often get much of the credit for the visual language of a film or TV series. But Faura’s cinematography would be nothing without the production design by Ramsey Avery. Avery gives audiences a tangible world that is so incredible that audiences will have trouble not reaching out to the screen to grab hold of the grass on a harfoot (ancestors of hobbits) hole or the hilt of a cursed blade.

