“M3GAN” should be a slam-dunk. It has a compelling horror plot focused on a sentient robot doll. The film is full of meme-worthy moments that easily could dominate TikTok feeds. “M3GAN” also features some decent performances from Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, giving the movie dramatic weight.
But that’s as deep as the film goes. Underneath the surface is a lifeless, mechanical movie that emulates the inner workings of the titular character. “M3GAN” is not a scary or unsettling horror film, the social commentary is muted, and some performances are straight-up lousy.
In “M3GAN,” Williams plays Gemma, a toy designer who builds the lifelike M3GAN when she should be working on other projects. After her sister and brother-in law die in a terrible car accident, Gemma becomes a surrogate mother to her niece Cady (McGraw).
Young Cady struggles to accept Gemma as a caregiver and to cope with the changing circumstances. Gemma finishes M3GAN to help Cady and give her a new companion. But this new friend becomes a nightmare as M3GAN learns bloodlust when protecting her owner.
M3GAN kills multiple people in this movie, but she never is as threatening as her killer doll counterpart, Chucky, from “Child’s Play.” Her kills lack tension and guttural terror. The PG-13 rating could be blamed, but that’s a cop out. There are plenty of PG-13 movies released from the likes of M. Night Shyamalan and James Wan that were just as terrifying as anything rated R.
Her kill count might be high, but every kill lacks tension. The director, Gerard Johnstone, has tons of potential, but he never takes setting up the suspense far enough. He also relies too much on “jump scares” to frighten audiences. An aggressive dog suddenly appearing at a hole in a fence is the scariest moment of the movie.
Another reason why the movie suffers is the casting decisions. Ronny Chieng plays Gemma’s confrontational boss, and he is dreadful. He’s meant to be a secondary threat to Gemma and her coworkers, but he comes across as unintentionally funny and awkward in every scene.
Williams mostly works as an aloof, cold inventor and would-be parent. The screenplay doesn’t do Williams many favors though because she remains cold most of the film. She scolds and nitpicks as she begins her time as Cady’s surrogate parent. It would have been more interesting to see her grow and drop those methods. This too would have been an intriguing parallel to M3GAN’s obsession with protecting Cady by any means necessary.
Thankfully, “M3GAN” has some laugh-out-loud moments that keep this movie from totally failing. As effective as they are, you may be asking why not go further on that front, considering the horror is so toned down.
“M3GAN” is a weird movie, but it would have been better if it was weirder. By the time M3GAN finally performs a TikTok dance while murdering someone with a paper slicer, she has worn out her welcome.