Patrick White

Movie review

“M3GAN”

Grade: C

Starring: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Jenna Davis

Rated: PG-13 for violent content and terror, some strong language, and a suggestive reference

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“M3GAN” should be a slam-dunk. It has a compelling horror plot focused on a sentient robot doll. The film is full of meme-worthy moments that easily could dominate TikTok feeds. “M3GAN” also features some decent performances from Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, giving the movie dramatic weight.

But that’s as deep as the film goes. Underneath the surface is a lifeless, mechanical movie that emulates the inner workings of the titular character. “M3GAN” is not a scary or unsettling horror film, the social commentary is muted, and some performances are straight-up lousy.

0
0
0
0
0