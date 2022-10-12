Movie review

“Werewolf by Night”

Grade: A

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly, Harriet Sansom Harris

Rated: TV-14

Now Showing on Disney+

Outlook-agktajxk.png

Marvel has made a surprising left turn into the bizarre two months before the arrival of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But you can’t catch this new feature in theaters. The mature horror spin on superheroes “Werewolf by Night” is only available on Disney+.

Starring Gael García Bernal, “Werewolf by Night” is a black-and-white atmospheric journey into the rarely explored world of Marvel’s horror comics.

0
0
0
0
0