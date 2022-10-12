Marvel has made a surprising left turn into the bizarre two months before the arrival of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” But you can’t catch this new feature in theaters. The mature horror spin on superheroes “Werewolf by Night” is only available on Disney+.
Starring Gael García Bernal, “Werewolf by Night” is a black-and-white atmospheric journey into the rarely explored world of Marvel’s horror comics.
Bernal plays Jack Russell, a monster assassin who the deceased Ulysses Bloodstone invites to hunt the dreaded Man-Thing. But his hunt won’t be easy because he’s in competition with various assassins, including Elsa, the estranged daughter of Bloodstone.
Whoever kills the Man-Thing will wield the Bloodstone, a powerful yet mysterious device. Russell is justifiably uneasy when this hunt begins, but as the story progresses, the audience learns that he doesn’t need to be nearly as frightened as the others.
Russell is a werewolf, and we’re not talking about the “Twilight” variety. He transforms into a beastly monster that will bite out an opponent’s throat just as quickly as throw them across the room to break every bone in their body.
First-time director and long-time composer Michael Giacchino directs Bernal in this 54-minute film, showing he is just as impressive as a director as a composer. Whether handling the action or dialogue scenes, Giacchino is confident at the helm.
The action scenes are some of the best featured in a recent Marvel property, and the dialogue has a rhythmic flow that honors the horror movies it references while feeling modern. Recently, “Blade” lost its director, and Giacchino seems a natural fit to step in, considering “Blade” will ideally be a horrific superhero journey for the half-mortal, half-vampire anti-hero.
And if it’s not here that Giacchino fits, somebody at Disney needs to snatch him up before another studio does. “Werewolf by Night” is a fun, violent throwback that will be a dark treat this Halloween, opposite the hundredth viewing of the original “Hocus Pocus.”