“Blue Beetle” is initially a flawed superhero movie that fails to compellingly replicate the tropes of better films. The jokes are also wildly unfunny for much of the film.
While “Blue Beetle” lacks the charm and humor of other superhero movies, it makes up for it in its dramatic adaptation of what it’s like to be a Mexican immigrant in America and the compelling action, which is showcased with generous cinematography and editing that doesn’t feel jumbled.
“Blue Beetle” follows the journey of recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), grappling with the challenge of finding a job and supporting his immigrant family through their financial struggles. Jaime’s life later takes an unexpected twist when Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine) hands him an extraterrestrial scarab hidden in a burger box. Upon opening the box, the scarab binds itself to Jaime, encasing him in a remarkable suit of armor that metamorphoses him into the eponymous Blue Beetle.
With his newfound abilities, Blue Beetle embarks on a mission to safeguard his family, as they come under threat from Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her crew of henchmen, alongside a formidable cyborg named OMAC (One Man Army Corps). The stakes heighten as he races to thwart Kord’s ambitions of amassing a fearsome army, one that would magnify her influence to unprecedented levels.
Screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer crafts a film that serves as a heartfelt tribute to his Mexican heritage, offering Mexican audiences a relatable superhero figure that resonates with their cultural identity. Amidst Dunnet-Alcocer’s daring humor and storytelling, however, there exists a reliance on certain superhero clichés that can somewhat hinder the film’s quest for true originality.
Nevertheless, Dunnet-Alcocer displays a masterful reinvention of a pivotal trope. In a manner reminiscent of the tragic loss of Uncle Ben or the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents, Jaime experiences the wrenching death of a family member in his confrontation with Victoria Kord. Yet, what sets this narrative element apart is its profound connection to the immigrant experience.
The pivotal moment when a squad of fully armored militants breaches the doors of the Reyes family home, coinciding with the attack on Jaime’s family, is where Dunnet-Alcocer and director Angel Manuel Soto conspicuously draw upon imagery and emotions tied to the struggles of undocumented immigrants.
This sequence stands as an exceptional crossroads in the film, significantly altering its tonal trajectory. Regrettably, the film later resumes its reliance on conventional superhero motifs, yet this evocative scene’s potency and compelling nature mitigate this regression.
Soto’s directorial prowess extends to the realm of action, crafting sequences that are both immensely enjoyable and remarkably coherent. Gone are the bewildering quick cuts and overused close-up shots that have perplexed audiences for years. Soto astutely recognizes that the success of a captivating action scene hinges on the audience’s capacity to track its progression effortlessly. As a result, he wisely opts to widen the camera’s view, allowing the skilled stunt performers and adept special effects teams the space to showcase their expertise and contributions to the scenes.
“Blue Beetle” might not soar with the superhero elite, but it’s a flick worth catching on the big screen. With its distinct Mexican-American lens, it scuttles into uncharted territory. While it stumbles in the comedic and familiar turf, the action keeps buzzing, proving that even a beetle can shine with the right approach.Review
Starring: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, language, and some suggestive references
Now Playing: Rivoli 3 & Golden Ticket 3