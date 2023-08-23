Patrick White

“Blue Beetle” is initially a flawed superhero movie that fails to compellingly replicate the tropes of better films. The jokes are also wildly unfunny for much of the film.

While “Blue Beetle” lacks the charm and humor of other superhero movies, it makes up for it in its dramatic adaptation of what it’s like to be a Mexican immigrant in America and the compelling action, which is showcased with generous cinematography and editing that doesn’t feel jumbled.

