Mickey Mouse has been a cultural icon since 1928, and he finally has received a documentary recounting his humble rise and evolution into a corporate mascot. In “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” director Jeff Malmberg presents a surprisingly complex history for the animated character. And while Malmberg’s film is mostly a joyous exploration of the famous mouse, it is not without its serious moments.
Using talking head interviews with historians, archivists and former Disney employees, Malmberg recounts Walt Disney’s creation of Mickey from his time exploring the family farm to having to remortgage his house simply to release Mickey short films. The filmmaker makes it clear that Mickey started from modest beginnings. Much has been written about Disney’s youth and development into a successful filmmaker and businessman. Still, it feels fresh in this documentary because we’re viewing Disney’s history through the lens of his cartoon mouse creation.
As the years pass in the documentary, it’s fascinating to hear how Mickey evolved alongside Walt. Mickey started as an emotional goofball but eventually fell into the role of the straight-man icon. And along the way, he was not only a symbol for Disney’s empire but one for America especially during World War II.
Seeing Mickey and his friends in war propaganda and as a symbol of hope and sometimes despair for people during WWII was fascinating. It’s easy to think about Steamboat Willie or Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey as the primary historical milestones for the character, but so much more is explored that makes this character more compelling than ever.
Now this Disney production could have easily concentrated on only the flattering points of the character’s legacy, yet Malmberg and Disney chose not to do that. The company earns praise by exploring Mickey’s associations with racism, counterculture and rampant consumerism. In a surprising moment, former and re-appointed CEO Bob Iger acknowledged that Mickey had lost his touch in the last few decades.
The cynical view to take is that Disney only gains more consumers by recognizing its failures because consumers will see Disney as the underdog corporation. But the more optimistic view is that Disney takes Mickey’s legacy seriously. And while exploring his complex past is appreciated, it potentially calls attention to the need for more discussion.
While the filmmakers explore these complex topics concerning Mickey’s history, the film is mostly traditional in its approach. “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse” follows the chronological rise of the animated character. Breaking from that format, the filmmakers heighten the mesmerizing mouse’s story with a journey to create a new Mickey short from Eric Goldberg, Mark Henn and Randy Haycock, the animators who brought to life “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and “Hercules.”
Together these cartoonists attempted to create a one-minute film that honors many of Mickey Mouse’s animation styles. While the buildup to the film works to propel the documentary forward, the final destination is ultimately a letdown because the short has a dull, unimaginative narrative. The documentary also does itself no favors by highlighting the much better “Get a Horse” short released in 2013.
Nonetheless, “Mickey” is an entertaining and informative investigation of the iconic mouse. With a perfect balance of Walt and Mickey’s history alongside his controversial moments, “Mickey: A Story of a Mouse” is unmissable, or should I say unmousable?