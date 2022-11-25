Patrick White

Story Highlights

“Mickey: A Story of a Mouse”

Grade: A

Starring: Walt Disney, Robert A. Iger, Eric Goldberg

Rated: TV-G

Now Available on Disney+

Mickey Mouse has been a cultural icon since 1928, and he finally has received a documentary recounting his humble rise and evolution into a corporate mascot. In “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse,” director Jeff Malmberg presents a surprisingly complex history for the animated character. And while Malmberg’s film is mostly a joyous exploration of the famous mouse, it is not without its serious moments.

Using talking head interviews with historians, archivists and former Disney employees, Malmberg recounts Walt Disney’s creation of Mickey from his time exploring the family farm to having to remortgage his house simply to release Mickey short films. The filmmaker makes it clear that Mickey started from modest beginnings. Much has been written about Disney’s youth and development into a successful filmmaker and businessman. Still, it feels fresh in this documentary because we’re viewing Disney’s history through the lens of his cartoon mouse creation.

0
0
0
0
0