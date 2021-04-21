“Minari” is essentially critic proof. Writer/director Lee Isaac Chung’s film is well written, well shot, and well edited. Every scene is purposeful and further develops this tale of a Korean family starting a farm in 1980s Arkansas. It’s honestly as perfect as a film can be, so it’s hard to write about without continuously heaping praise on it.
In “Minari,” Steven Yeun stars as Jacob, a young father and husband who wants to stop identifying the sexes of chickens during his day job and instead wants to develop a farm. He learns early on, though, that maintaining a farm is not easy or cheap work.
Thankfully, his young son played by Alan S. Kim is curious enough to assist Jacob as he plows their future. Monica, Jacob’s wife, tries to be supportive of her husband’s aspirational goals, but her resolve is shaken as nature fails to cooperate and their bills keep rising.
Don’t misunderstand Monica’s role in this film, though. She isn’t present to bring Jacob down. She is the level-headed parent who dislikes her job, too, but understands it’s a necessity to take care of her family. Yet that focus on her family over herself takes a toll, and there are some powerful breaking points in the film which capture realistic marital conflict.
During one of the fights, Jacob and Monica’s children create paper airplanes with notes that say “Don’t Fight” and throw them into the room their parents are in. This is a beautiful and heart-wrenching moment because the children know their voices can’t be heard during the loud fights, so they plead in a more visual way.
It’s so refreshing to see conflict play out on a smaller scale like this. I love big action and monsters fighting monsters, but I’m equally fond of realistic dramas. It’s magical to watch actors fall deeply into their roles to the point that it feels like you’re watching a documentary.
In a short time, lead actor Yeun has made a name for himself as a dramatic actor. Years ago, he burst on the scene with his role as Glenn Rhee in “The Walking Dead.” Since then, he has developed into a contemplative performer who gravitates toward beautiful yet haunting films. This is best seen in the film “Burning” and now in “Minari.”
Yeun is clearly devoted to his craft and isn’t afraid to get dirty. Jacob’s farm doesn’t just develop with a bit of clever cinematography and editing. Yeun is seen on his hands and knees digging into the ground to develop the farm. He may have worked for the last decade as an actor in plenty of shows and movies, but he wholly commits to his role as a farmer in “Minari.”
Another actor who commits to the film and is getting recognized by awards shows is Yuh-Jong Youn. Youn plays Monica’s mother, Soon-ja. Soon-ja is an odd character who loves to play card games and swear. She doesn’t fit the mold of what a grandma should be. This is especially true according to her grandson who is bothered by her odd behavior. But he soon discovers those oddities are alongside compassion and love.
Youn does an excellent job capturing all aspects of Soon-ja. She is wily and fun while playing cards, but she pulls that back for a calmer demeanor as she walks with her grandson and plants minari seeds. It is that combination of contrasting personalities that make Soon-ja one of the most developed characters of the film.
And with developed characters, you’re going to have a developed film. I’ve played up the dramatic elements of “Minari,” but Lee Isaac Chung is also gifted at finding the humor in real-life situations. For that reason, “Minari” is a wholesome film that presents a relatable American experience. The movie may be about a Korean family in Arkansas, but anyone can connect to their story.