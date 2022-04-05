Possible real-life vampire Jared Leto stars as Morbius in, you guessed it, “Morbius.” The actor who gives typically wacky performances — look no further than “Suicide Squad” and “House of Gucci” — offers a surprisingly restrained one for the new Spider-Man Universe movie.
It’s so restrained that you’ve got to wonder if he even cared about this project. If that was the case, though, no one could blame him. “Morbius” isn’t a bad movie, but it is aggressively average.
When comparing it to the rest of the Spider-Man cinematic universe, it falls below “Venom” but barely edges out “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Without Tom Hardy’s masterful acting in the lobster tank sequence in “Venom,” Morbius, the vampire anti-hero, might have beaten the black goo turned monstrous hero.
This usually is where a basic plot synopsis would fall in a review, but it’s hard to explain it in simple terms. I’ll try my best, though. Dr. Michael Morbius was once a kid who grew up in a hospital because he had a severe disease that made him frail. While in the hospital, he met another young boy who he gave the name Milo even though the boy introduced himself with a different name. This part still doesn’t make sense.
Later in life, Dr. Morbius becomes a famous artificial blood inventor …maybe … and experiments with bat DNA …maybe. He goes to a cave and gets a bunch of bats to fly toward him so he can capture them? He becomes a vampire monster man on a boat. Then his old friend (Matt Smith), “Milo,” also becomes a batman, so this movie ends in a CGI battle between two super beings. Very original.
If you’re OK with this silly plot, then you’ll be able to stomach this movie like Morbius stomachs blue and red blood. But if you are looking for something decidedly more intellectual, then maybe a repeat viewing of the other “batman” movie would be best.
“Morbius” isn’t all bad, though. The special effects are pretty good. Morbius travels with speed and smoke, and the effects are highlighted in cool slo-mo moments. Then there is the makeup design executed with both practical and visual effects. Leto and Matt Smith are frightening vampires that you wouldn’t want to run into in a dark alley, but their looks are inconsistent. More polish would have benefited both these powerful batmen.
While the effects are decent, they’re clouded by shoddy cinematography that makes Morbius’ bloodsucking look messy. If you’re looking for a proper vampire movie, you’ll be disappointed. The camera doesn’t capture fangs sinking into skin, and the violence is muddled to secure the movie’s PG-13 rating.
Had the studio and producers had more guts, we would have seen more guts, and the movie would have been more entertaining. Because of the poor choices, “Morbius” is an average movie with average performances and an even more average script.
In the end “Morbius” sets up a spin-off and potential sequel, but this “Living Vampire” should maybe get a stake in its heart.