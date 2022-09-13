Movie review

“Pinocchio”

Grade: C

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth

Rated: PG for peril/scary moments, rude material, and some language

Now Showing on Disney+

Disney is at it again with another soulless live-action remake of an animated Disney classic. “Pinocchio,” under the direction of Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”), is an emotionally dull but somewhat entertaining film. It also features some of the best and worst performances and is a frustrating puzzle of good and terrible choices.

For those who haven’t seen one of the many adaptations, “Pinocchio” is the tale of a puppet- and clockmaker named Geppetto who wishes for his latest creation to come to life, a puppet named Pinocchio. In this new movie, Geppetto’s motivation is made unnecessarily complex by adding a subplot about the death of his young son. This was not necessary to make audiences connect with Geppetto, so it’s unclear why the screenwriters added it.

