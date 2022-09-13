Disney is at it again with another soulless live-action remake of an animated Disney classic. “Pinocchio,” under the direction of Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the Future,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”), is an emotionally dull but somewhat entertaining film. It also features some of the best and worst performances and is a frustrating puzzle of good and terrible choices.
For those who haven’t seen one of the many adaptations, “Pinocchio” is the tale of a puppet- and clockmaker named Geppetto who wishes for his latest creation to come to life, a puppet named Pinocchio. In this new movie, Geppetto’s motivation is made unnecessarily complex by adding a subplot about the death of his young son. This was not necessary to make audiences connect with Geppetto, so it’s unclear why the screenwriters added it.
Not helping this change is an unnerving and awkward performance from Tom Hanks. It’s safe to call this one of his worst performances. Making matters so much worse, Hanks has no idea how to act with a CGI puppet. When he picks up Pinocchio, it looks like he’s holding a feather, and he can’t quite find the puppet’s eye-line. Hanks got a pass for his unorthodox approach to Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis,” but this is one step too far.
Thankfully, his main scene partner is quite good. No, not the CGI puppet (that is primarily terrifying), but the voice behind him. Young actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth does a fantastic job as Pinocchio by capturing the same charm that Dickie Jones, the original Pinocchio actor, had 82 years ago. As good as Ainsworth is, though, he misses the mark a bit because we don’t hear Pinocchio’s desperation while in peril. This movie needs more emotional depth to make the live-action remake as compelling as the original.
Zemeckis tries to force emotion into the film by taking liberties with the material and music but fails. Four new songs are introduced, and two original songs are cut. Oddly, Zemeckis thought he should cut tunes from the original to make room for forgettable songs. “Give a Little Whistle” by Jiminy Cricket is far better than “The Coachman’s Pleasure Island,” though actor Luke Evans gives it his all in this number.
Zemeckis doesn’t do anything nearly as clever as the directors behind the 1940 film. In the original “Pinocchio,” the directors used a multi-plane camera to create animated locations. Zemeckis relies on computer effects that simply get the job done.
The House of Mouse made a big deal about “Pinocchio” arriving on Disney+ Day, but if this is their output for the special day, it doesn’t bode well for the streaming service’s future. While innovation is not this movie’s strong suit, it is fun to see Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, and all the characters again. Zemeckis may have changed some songs, but the story’s bones are all there. And if it’s got good bones, it ultimately will be at least a bit of fun, even if it’s as wooden as its namesake.