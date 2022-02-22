Playstation, the video game company, is now in uncharted territory by entering the movie business with “Uncharted,” starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. It’s bold for Playstation to enter this complex business and even bolder to think they can make a great video game movie. For every “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” or “Sonic the Hedgehog,” there are countless failures, but “Uncharted” is not a failure. Thanks to Holland and Wahlberg’s performances and exciting action sequences, it has plenty of potential as a new film franchise.
In “Uncharted,” Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) recruits Nathan “Nate” Drake (Holland) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan that the House of Moncada lost. To find this treasure, Sully and Nate have to solve various puzzles and avoid rivals such as Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who wants to find the fortune first.
The treasure hunt plot is forgettable, and Magellan, the famed Portuguese explorer, will likely be the only detail audiences remember. But that’s not even a guarantee. While searching for treasure, Nate and Sully solve puzzles with a 1966 Batman logic. It’s easy to poke fun at how seamless and silly the connections are between puzzles, but this is an inherent flaw of the “Uncharted” video games, too. For that reason, “Uncharted” is a surprisingly good adaptation.
Another aspect of the game that works well in the movie is the relationship between Nate and Sully, which comes through in witty but not necessarily laugh-out-loud dialogue. “Uncharted’s” director, Ruben Fleischer, captures this well by developing the chemistry between Holland and Wahlberg, but that’s not immediately apparent.
During Nate and Sully’s first interaction, Wahlberg appears to be phoning in his performance with a charmless, monotone voice. Maybe this was just a bad day for the actor, or Fleischer wanted Sully to seem cold to Nate at first. This motivation would explain why Fleischer’s editors, Chris Lebenzon and Richard Pearson, removed the funny exchange in which Sully asks Nate, “A little young for a bartender, aren’t you?” and Nate shoots back with, “A little old for prom, aren’t you?”
While Lebenzon and Pearson cut these lines, they kept plenty of dialogue that further developed Sully and Nate’s comical connection. For instance, Nate tries to negotiate a 50% cut of the profits from the found treasure, but Sully strikes back with “Fifty-fifty? You get ten percent, and that’s me being generous.” This line is a perfect example of Wahlberg’s winning sarcasm, and it is at this moment we first see the link between the two actors.
According to video game fans, Holland wasn’t the ideal choice for Nate, but the 25-year-old actor more than proves himself in the role. He’s a great verbal sparring partner with Wahlberg, but what sells him most is his ability to make the death-defying stunts convincing.
Still, the film’s action is a mixed bag. While the games are known for easy-to-follow combat, Fleischer’s direction of the hand-to-hand sequences is messy. He does prove himself worthy of the franchise, though, in his direction of the sequence in which Holland climbs up crates hanging outside of a plane’s cargo hatch. We also see Fleischer’s skills on display in the physics-defying dual pirate ship scene.
In this action sequence, the director juggles aerial combat while keeping boots on the ground for some hand-to-hand fun. Neither of these sequences is as entertaining as what you can find in the games, but they’re still amusing and worth the cost of admission.
“Uncharted” won’t be the best action movie audiences see this year, and it doesn’t break the ongoing video game curse. But with Holland and Wahlberg as the leads and Fleischer’s eye for entertainment, this first adventure of Nate and Sully announces the arrival of a new, exciting film franchise.