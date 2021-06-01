“A Quiet Place Part II” is a master class of tension-building and a brilliant follow-up to the first film. In the opening, writer/director/actor John Krasinski presents the audience with a quiet small-town street and a simple trip to the grocery store. With each sound he makes on this journey, it was evident that this was a flashback. Otherwise, he’d be dead.
His sense of safety was compromised quickly, though, when the terrifying aliens landed on Earth. Audiences have anticipated a glimpse of their arrival, and their introduction doesn’t disappoint.
While the creature effects are skin-crawling and creepy, the sound design was what had me jumping out of my seat. As the aliens crashed into cars and through windows, I loved how I felt every decibel in my bones. The hits are huge, yet what makes this series work is Krasinski’s balance of ear-splitting sounds and silence.
That same attention to balance is necessary when writing a compelling screenplay, and Krasinski found it. After sharing writing duties with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, he is the sole writer of the sequel, and it’s clear that he is more than capable of working on his own.
He found the emotional rhythm of “A Quiet Place Part II,” which had similarities to the first film, but he also took that rhythm in wild directions. Krasinski once said that “A Quiet Place” was his “Jaws.” If that’s the case, then “A Quiet Place Part II” is his “Jurassic Park.” His first film was a contemplative and slower-moving thriller, but his second is a pulse-pounding, relentless blockbuster.
While critics owe Krasinski a great deal of credit, he is also the first to appreciate his cast, especially his two young leads. In the sequel, Noah Jupe’s character, Marcus, grows and gives a devastating performance that made my skin crawl. In his screenplay, Krasinski puts Marcus through a gauntlet of pain and terror. I don’t want to spoil it too much, but I promise you his experience will have you trying to catch your breath.
Then there’s Millicent Simmonds, who is now the protagonist of the series. Giving her more autonomy was an inspired move on Krasinski’s part because she is exceptional as Regan and deserves the freedom to explore her character. Simmonds already was the heart of this series, but here she’s the strength too. Her development is compelling, and I look forward to seeing her next steps in the sequel.
The one who lacks emotional strength initially but finds it thanks to Regan’s example is Cillian Murphy’s character, Emmet. He has lost his entire family, and Regan and her family stumble into his life without an invitation. He tries to shut them out, but a situation involving Regan forces him to take action. Murphy is perfect for the role because he embodies quiet strength and struggle.
These three can’t carry the film, though, without Emily Blunt. She is an absolute powerhouse who continues to get better and better. Beyond her fantastic performance, she also has a compelling arc that teaches her to trust her children and sees them jump into roles as heroic figures in this dystopian nightmare.
The performances are vital to making a film like this work, but another aspect to consider is how to handle a follow-up of the original movie. Krasinski has upped the ante without losing sight of what made the first movie work so well. The creatures are featured more, which could have made the sequel gimmicky, but it never feels that way.
Krasinski initially wasn’t eager to return for a sequel, but I’m glad he did. No one else could have given audiences a sequel this good. Now he’s talking about an end to his film series, and I can’t wait. Not to put too much pressure on Krasinski, but I have faith that he will conclude this fantastic trilogy with an unexpected but brilliant ending.