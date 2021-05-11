Last weekend was supposed to mark the arrival of Disney and Marvel’s “Black Widow.” But the latest superhero film from the studios was delayed until July 9. When the studios first announced the delay, I was upset, but now I’m more accepting of it because its absence has given life to smaller films that I wouldn’t have seen if “Black Widow” stuck to its release date.
One of those films is “Silo,” which was playing alongside “Mortal Kombat” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” at the Rivoli 3 last weekend. I applaud the Rivoli for screening “Silo” over other new releases such as Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today” because now more than ever, we cannot ignore independent voices in the movie theater. Those voices will later speak volumes for the future of this industry and entertainment.
From the beginning of “Silo,” I was struck by how well the voice of the screenwriter, Jason Williamson, and the director, Marshall Burnette, rang out. The characters established in the film were archetypal but not cliche, and the dialogue often gave enough information without the film becoming over-written and awkward. After just a few minutes, I could tell you something about each character without hesitation.
I was also struck early on by the beautiful cinematography. Hunter Baker, the cinematographer, pulled me in with his color-infused establishing shots but kept me interested because his character-focused shots were equally impressive. Each looked like they were shot on expensive cameras.
I imagine the shoot was intended to be low-cost because it was an independent production, but nothing about this movie looked cheap. Baker’s photography works better than many big-budget pictures because he had something to say with his camera. His work is begging for more filmmakers not to ignore flyover states. There is magic across the Midwest and South. You just have to find it.
Baker, Williamson and Burnette found it with “Silo.” In the film, Cody, a teenager, is in a grain entrapment accident, and those closest to him must rally to save him before he sinks too deep and dies. The simplicity of this plot both helps and hurts “Silo.” It helps because it gives the audience a core conflict to focus on without getting distracted or confused. But it hurts because Williamson adds unnecessary dialogue to keep the conflict compelling.
For instance, Frank, the firefighter tasked with saving Cody, also failed to save Cody’s dad from drowning after a drunk driving incident. This background does create a powerful bit of dramatic irony, but Frank can only talk to Cody for so long about that night, so the dialogue shifts to Frank talking about his daughter to the point of tears. The intention is to give Frank more layers, but it also makes him more overwritten than other characters.
That said, Frank is the outlier. Burnette gives most of the characters enough screen time to earn the audience’s empathy before they’re each thrown into the conflict. The characters and actors also gain sympathy because the performers do an excellent job portraying their respective characters. Each actor commits to the small-town feel of the film, making me believe that these people have a shared history.
When Cody is trapped in the silo, the performers have to turn their Southern charm down and perform with more focus on the drama. The dramatic performances are just as good as the folksy interactions.
One perfect moment comes when Cody’s mother sobs in her car, listening to his heavy metal mixes. This scene could have been laughable, but I saw it as a moment in which a mother desperately tries to embrace her son’s passions to feel connected to him before he dies. This scene works largely because actress Jill Paice understands her character’s struggle and embraces the dramatic conflict of the film.
The other actors who stand out are Jack DiFalco as Cody and Jim Parrack as Junior. I never doubted the emotional journeys of either of their characters, thanks to the realistic performances by the respective actors.
Realism is critical for a film like “Silo.” And because it was present, I believed in the message of this movie. Burnette is a gifted filmmaker, and I hope we see more from him soon. His film, “Silo,” is every bit as deserving of this May release as “Black Widow,” and I’m glad I didn’t miss it.