Your boss might seem like a soul-sucking tyrant to you and your colleagues, but the daily horrors that Renfield endures make your workplace woes seem like a minor inconvenience.
In Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” the eponymous protagonist (played by the always charming Nicholas Hoult) toils for none other than the soul-sucking maestro himself, Count Dracula (depicted with delightful unhingedness by Nicolas Cage). This duo leads a film that is equal parts campy, grotesque and a bit clumsy in its storytelling, but ultimately “Renfield” is a bloody good time.
Opening with a flashback, “Renfield” throws viewers into the story, where we witness a pivotal moment in the titular character’s life. In stunning black and white and evoking the imagery of 1931’s “Dracula,” Renfield reminds us of his life as an English lawyer who journeyed to Transylvania to close a land deal.
But this deal turned sour quickly when the bloodsucking fiend, Count Dracula, transformed poor Renfield into his familiar and forced him to procure blood for the imposing vampire. The scene sets the stage for the film’s dark and twisted tone, leaving viewers wondering what horrors Renfield will have to endure next.
It’s not all comatose bodies and blood-sucking masters for Renfield. Dracula gives Renfield supernatural combat powers — initiated by eating bugs — which allows him to be more formidable and easily capture his master’s meals. Introducing these powers to the Dracula mythos is a fun spin on the formula and makes for some wild action set pieces with buckets of blood.
Amid all this gothic and gory madness, there’s a surprisingly compelling arc for our dear Renfield that might hit close to home for some of us. Renfield is forced to re-evaluate his life as he becomes increasingly dependent on his narcissistic boss. This journey comes to light in a support group for people in co-dependent relationships, led by the hilarious Brandon Scott Jones from “Ghosts.”
Our protagonist joins this group to find blood bags for his master, thinking it’s the perfect cover. His twisted logic is that he can rescue these people from their egomaniacal partners and also fulfill his role as a familiar. But subconsciously, Renfield discovers that he’s in one of the co-dependent relationships that he’s trying to save others from. He eventually leaves Dracula and embraces a new, more wholesome side of himself.
While all that is going on with Renfield, a less compelling, somewhat distracting and over-the-top criminal plot is at play. The Lobos gang is at large, most of the cops are corrupt, and the only two people willing to stand up to them are two sisters in law enforcement who lost their dad in the line of duty. The most recognizable of this duo is Rebecca, played by Awkwafina. The actress is good in the role and has a few laugh-out-loud moments, but her story steals focus too much and makes the film feel imbalanced.
Eventually, these two plots collide, and the movie gives us a gangster and Dracula team up. There’s fun to be had with this madness, but “Renfield” is best when it’s focused on the main character’s struggle with his vampiric boss.
“Renfield” is a blood-soaked, humorous take on the classic Dracula story. With great performances from its lead cast, and a unique spin on the familiar mythos, it’s a fun ride for horror fans, even if it is a bit convoluted and messy.