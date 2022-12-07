“Violent Night” is a bizarre blend of violent action and holiday cheer. This “Home Alone” meets “Die Hard” Christmas movie succeeds thanks to another awesome David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) performance. It will unfortunately fail to become a Christmas classic because of a 30-minute too long runtime, unnecessary dramatic moments, and so-so performances from the supporting cast.
Harbour stars as the one and only Santa Claus, but this isn’t the festive fella we all know and love. We first encounter this Santa in a bar enjoying a much needed break and beer. After getting back to Yuletide gift giving, he ends up in the house of a wealthy family that is being robbed by a crew of criminals. St. Nick has no choice but to take matters into his own hands when Trudy, the youngest family member, calls him to ask for help using a walkie talkie that will magically help her communicate with Santa. Once he gets the call, Mr. Claus brings every criminal on his naughty list a lump of coal in the form of brutal violence. Whether he’s knocking in heads with a sledgehammer or feeding guys into a snowblower, this Santa doesn’t mess around.
While the filmmakers nail the brutality of this action movie, they could have been more creative with the action set pieces. Looking at each setting that Santa brings a beat down to, there are multiple missed opportunities. How does a fight happen next to a punching bag game and Santa doesn’t pound the bag into a bad guy’s face?
“Violent Night” also dwells too much in exposition and drama, which causes the action’s momentum to stall. The concept is simple. Santa saves the day with bloody violence. There is no need to complicate it with family drama shared between the little girl and Santa.
Besides Harbour, the performances are all fine. No one else really shines. “Violent Night” is a movie that would have benefitted from a few recognizable comedy actors to make the humor land. Any “humorous” line that isn’t uttered by Harbour drops like a lump of coal.
The biggest disappointment is John Leguizamo, who was recently fantastic in “The Menu.” The director must have encouraged Leguizamo to play his performance straight, but this was a mistake because he comes across as an unthreatening criminal who occasionally spouts off Christmas nonsense with no sarcasm. Had the veteran actor played the role more tongue in cheek, he would have been a perfect foil for Harbour’s Santa.
“Violent Night” won’t replace “Die Hard” or “Home Alone” on anyone’s holiday favorites list, but it’s a fun diversion at the movie theater that reminds us how great David Harbour can be with the right material. This Santa Claus isn’t holly jolly, but he’s a bowl full of fun and violence.