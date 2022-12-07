Patrick White

Movie review

“Violent Night”

Grade: B-

Starring: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Alex Hassell

Rated: R for strong bloody violence, language throughout and some sexual references

“Violent Night” is a bizarre blend of violent action and holiday cheer. This “Home Alone” meets “Die Hard” Christmas movie succeeds thanks to another awesome David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) performance. It will unfortunately fail to become a Christmas classic because of a 30-minute too long runtime, unnecessary dramatic moments, and so-so performances from the supporting cast.

Harbour stars as the one and only Santa Claus, but this isn’t the festive fella we all know and love. We first encounter this Santa in a bar enjoying a much needed break and beer. After getting back to Yuletide gift giving, he ends up in the house of a wealthy family that is being robbed by a crew of criminals. St. Nick has no choice but to take matters into his own hands when Trudy, the youngest family member, calls him to ask for help using a walkie talkie that will magically help her communicate with Santa. Once he gets the call, Mr. Claus brings every criminal on his naughty list a lump of coal in the form of brutal violence. Whether he’s knocking in heads with a sledgehammer or feeding guys into a snowblower, this Santa doesn’t mess around.

