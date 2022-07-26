Patrick White

Movie review

“Nope”

Grade: A-

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun

Rated: R for language throughout and some violence/bloody images



“Nope” is an intriguing new science fiction thriller that further cements Jordan Peele’s legacy as one of the most exciting filmmakers in the 21st century. And yet “Nope” isn’t nearly as emotionally compelling as his first two films: “Get Out” and “Us.”

Still, even this artist’s imperfect work is worthy of conversation to unpack everything at play. Many have already compared Peele to Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, but the more apt comparison might be Quentin Tarantino, a filmmaker whose choices are analyzed as if everything has a deeper meaning.

