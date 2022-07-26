“Nope” is an intriguing new science fiction thriller that further cements Jordan Peele’s legacy as one of the most exciting filmmakers in the 21st century. And yet “Nope” isn’t nearly as emotionally compelling as his first two films: “Get Out” and “Us.”
Still, even this artist’s imperfect work is worthy of conversation to unpack everything at play. Many have already compared Peele to Alfred Hitchcock and Steven Spielberg, but the more apt comparison might be Quentin Tarantino, a filmmaker whose choices are analyzed as if everything has a deeper meaning.
There are deeper meanings in Peele’s film, but ultimately, it’s a movie about a UFO in the clouds. After OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluuya) sees a mysterious figure in the sky, he and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) decide to capture it on camera. Their footage will earn them fame and fortune if all goes according to plan.
Opposite Kaluuya and Palmer is Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), a western-inspired theme park owner who wants to exploit the UFO for park dollars, Angel (Brandon Perea), an awkwardly humorous surveillance camera installer, and Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott), a cinematographer who wants to capture the perfect shot of the Haywoods’ UFO.
While the plot revolves around a UFO that this unlikely team is trying to capture on camera, there is plenty more at play here. “Nope” is a celebration of films and filmmakers with numerous references, with the most obvious reference in the movie being Spielberg’s “Jaws.”
Peele builds tension in his film by not showcasing the UFO in all its glory. Instead, it hides behind the clouds, avoids cameras, and only appears when the audience least expects it. While the shark of “Jaws” kept people in the 1970s out of the ocean, the UFO in “Nope” won’t make moviegoers fearful of walking under the clouds. Peele’s build-up fails to strike terror, and when the UFO finally appears, it doesn’t feel menacing; it feels familiar.
What doesn’t feel familiar is how Peele made his film about filmmaking without making it about a traditional crew making a movie. By focusing his lens on an unlikely team of fortune-chasing UFO enthusiasts, he says more about filmmaking and the desire of directors to get the perfect shot. Ultimately the message is that getting that shot is a near-impossible endeavor and that filmmakers will never achieve the “perfection” they intend.
Perfection is what Peele reaches for in this film, but he doesn’t find it. The tension-building doesn’t work, and some of the story elements feel limited, but what works is the cast. Palmer gives a fantastic performance that crackles with fun energy, perfect for a thriller. Yeun is also excellent as Park, a character with a dark past chasing spectacle and hiding behind a mask of normalcy. Yeun continues to show his incredible range with his latest performance, and no one is more deserving of more star-turning roles.
Kaluuya is far more passive than he’s ever appeared in other movies. The actor is often a bold presence on screen, as seen in “Black Panther” or “Judas and the Black Messiah,” but he limits his emotions here. He lets his small choices communicate enough to the audience and acts as a conduit for their feelings.
“Nope” is hard to write about because there is so much to unpack yet so little that can be revealed in this review. It’s also not perfect (what movie truly is), but it’s worth seeing, maybe even multiple times. While “Nope” might not be perfect, Peele once again proves he’s got plenty to say as a filmmaker, and this movie will still have you saying “Yep” to more.