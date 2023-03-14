Movie review

“Scream VI”

Grade: A

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox

Rated: R for strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Scream VI,” the latest installment in the long-running horror franchise, is a wild ride from start to finish. The opening scene sets the tone for the rest of the film — it’s bloody, brutal, and pulls no punches with the violence and gore. But while the opening may be in your face, the movie quickly takes a turn, exploring the relationships between the characters and setting up some genuinely compelling romances that feel authentic and engaging.

One of the standout aspects of the film is its ability to balance humor and horror. It’s a skill that the “Scream” franchise has honed over the years, and it’s on full display in “Scream VI.” The movie has plenty of moments to make you laugh out loud, but it never loses sight of its horror roots. The killer is as terrifying as ever, and the tension quickly ramps up as no one is safe from their wrath.

0
0
0
0
0