Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” shows that Marvel still has plenty to offer fans.
Delivering some of Marvel’s most thrilling action sequences to date, “Shang-Chi” earns its place alongside other great MCU origin movies. And by casting actors who can do their own stunts, director Destin Daniel Cretton elevates his film’s action scenes beyond what we’ve grown to expect from the studio.
Played by Simu Liu, Shang-Chi is the hero of the story, but he isn’t very heroic at the beginning of his film, working as an apathetic valet in San Francisco.
Alongside him is his best friend, Katy, played by the hilarious and heartfelt Awkwafina. Her schtick in the film is familiar so some of her humor doesn’t land. But she makes up for that with a touching performance as a young woman who finds her place in this wild world.
When members of the Ten Rings — a warrior cult lead by Shang-Chi’s father — find Shang-Chi, he reveals to his longtime friend that he is more than a directionless valet. In a thrilling battle on a bus, Shang-Chi shows off his martial arts abilities. From there, Shang-Chi and Katy enter a world of dark web cage fights, ancient magic, enchanting creatures and a world-ending threat.
With all of these incredible world-building elements, the film requires grounded direction so audiences can relate to the characters. For that reason, Cretton was hired to make “Shang-Chi.” He has never tackled a blockbuster spectacle like this, but he has experience directing films that feature solid performances. In both “Short Term 12” and “Just Mercy,” he directed Marvel stars like Brie Larson and Michael B. Jordan to critical acclaim. With his attention to character development and balanced performances, he breathes life into two-dimensional comic characters.
While Liu and Awkwafina are strong leads under Cretton’s direction, Tony Leung is the standout performer. Playing Shang-Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu, Leung wields his emotions as easily as his 10 rings. In a flashback, Xu Wenwu attacks gangsters who murdered his wife, and his desire for vengeance is palpable as he ferociously uses the 10 rings to decimate these murderers.
Liu is new to big-budget filmmaking, but you wouldn’t know it in his performance. Like Leung, he brings both believability to action scenes and more personal moments. At the beginning of the film, he has an aloof attitude that says, “So this is happening?” But as he’s pulled deeper into the central conflict and pleads with his father to accept his wife is dead, Liu develops more depth.
With thrilling performances and action, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has set a new standard for Marvel origin films, and Cretton has raised the bar for finding the heart in heroism. “Shang-Chi” may not land every joke, but the new MCU hero undoubtedly can land a punch.