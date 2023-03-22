Patrick White

Movie review

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

Grade: B-

Starring: Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Helen Mirren

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, and language

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a movie that falls victim to the trappings of the superhero genre.

While the first movie surprised audiences with its fresh take on the genre, the sequel simply feels like more of the same. It's a middling effort that lacks the creativity, excitement and originality that made the first movie stand out.

