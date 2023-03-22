“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a movie that falls victim to the trappings of the superhero genre.
While the first movie surprised audiences with its fresh take on the genre, the sequel simply feels like more of the same. It's a middling effort that lacks the creativity, excitement and originality that made the first movie stand out.
One of the biggest issues with “Fury of the Gods” is its pacing. The movie takes far too long to get going, spending too much time setting up the new villains and their backstories. This results in a sluggish and bloated first act that takes away from the fun and humor that made the original so enjoyable. The movie eventually picks up the pace in the second act, but it's too late by then. The damage has been done, and the film never quite recovers.
Another problem with the movie is its need for more character development. While the first movie did a great job fleshing out its characters, “Fury of the Gods” simply goes through the motions. Billy and his foster siblings are still likable but are not given much to do beyond their superhero personas. The film introduces a few new characters, but they are not given enough screen time to make an impact. Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), the film's new villains, are particularly disappointing. Despite being played by talented actresses, both are forgettable villains with minimal motivation and depth.
The action sequences in the movie are also underwhelming. While there are a few visually impressive moments, like the inclusion of cyclops, minotaurs and unicorns, the fight scenes lack the creativity and excitement of other superhero movies. The special effects are solid but not enough to make up for the lackluster action. The movie's final act, in particular, is a letdown. It feels like a generic superhero battle we've seen a hundred times before.
Despite its flaws, the movie still has some redeeming qualities. The humor and heart that made the first movie entertaining are still present, and the movie does have its moments. Zachary Levi is still a joy to watch as Shazam, and the chemistry between him and his foster siblings is still strong. However, this isn’t enough to save the movie from mediocrity.
“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is a movie that will likely disappoint audiences. While it's not a terrible movie by any means, it's not a great one, either. The superhero genre has reached a saturation point, and “Fury of the Gods” simply feels like more of the same. If you're a fan of the first movie, you may still enjoy the sequel but don't expect the same level of fun and excitement. The movie makes it clear that superhero fatigue is real, and it's time for Hollywood to start thinking outside the box.