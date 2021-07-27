In 2018, “Tomb Raider,” starring Alicia Vikander, was released. The movie was an uncomplicated action-adventure film based on a tired intellectual property. Vikander was a charismatic lead, but even her presence couldn’t save this movie from mediocrity.
Some walked away feeling more positive than negative about the film, but it was apparent that none of them were likely to watch it again. Since the release of “Tomb Raider,” Vikander has claimed that a sequel is in the works, but we’ve seen no sign of a new movie.
The G.I. Joe origin film, “Snake Eyes,” likely will have a similar fate. While it may star Henry Golding, a charismatic actor who is most famous for “Crazy Rich Asians,” it’s an easily forgettable film.
“Snake Eyes” begins with a somewhat intriguing yet unoriginal opening. Young Snake Eyes — he never is given a real name — is forced to hide when Mr. Augustine hunts down Snake’s father. When the villainous figure threatens his father, Snake no longer can hide. He enters hoping to stop Augustine, yet he fails. Augustine forces Snake’s dad to roll a pair of dice to decide his fate. Unsurprisingly, the father rolls snake eyes and seals that same fate.
Escaping from Augustine and a fire set by the villain, Snake Eyes flees into the woods, only stopping for a moment to see his home burn. Flash forward to a chaotic and choppily edited cage fight between a grown Snake Eyes and a muscly bruiser. This fight scene is a good indication of what is to come in the action scenes.
Robert Schwentke, the director, resorts to unimaginative camera work to sell mostly incomprehensible action scenes. This is a shame because the lighting of the cinematography is interesting, though not necessarily original.
Key lighting artist Pasquale Giardino, and cinematographer Bojan Bazelli, bring life to the different Japanese locations with obvious reference to “John Wick’s” cinematography and lighting.
While the lighting design may have been similar to the “John Wick” franchise, the crew failed to capture that same magic with the action. Critics have said this a hundred times over about modern action, but it bears repeating. Stop shooting action as if a hopped-up chimpanzee has a Go-Pro on his back.
Following Snake Eyes’ introduction in the cage match, the main antagonist of the film, Kenta, played by Takehiro Hira, recruits him. Hira is a menacing presence throughout the film but never breaks the mold of the villains that have come before him. His performance also is hurt by the final act when a magic stone sidelines his menace.
Kenta demands that Snake Eyes kill Tommy (Andrew Koji) because he suspects that Tommy is a spy for a clan they both once belonged to. Snake Eyes refuses to kill Tommy and the duo escape in the most thrilling action scene of the movie. The direction is still chaotic, but the stunt choreography has a bit more room to breathe. What hurts this scene, though, is the lack of blood. Men with swords slice into each other, but we never get the sense that anyone is mortally wounded. This issue is present throughout the film’s runtime.
After they escape, Tommy recruits Snake Eyes to his family’s clan. From this point forward, Snake Eyes’ allegiances are challenged, and he must decide to seek vengeance for his father’s death or be part of something larger than himself.
“Snake Eyes” may be a forgettable movie, but it’s not necessarily a bad time at the cinema. The lighting design, a charismatic performance from the lead, and a decent screenplay make this reboot of the nearly dead G.I. Joe franchise a strong effort, which should be praised for doing more than most tired franchises.