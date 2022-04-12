Wow! “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” was shockingly entertaining and may be a strong sign that the video game movie curse is finally broken. The first movie had a wonderful mix of humor, action and video game lore, but the sequel gave more of all of that and then some. If you’ve been anxiously awaiting something you and your kids or grandkids can enjoy together, Sonic the Hedgehog is here to save the day.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” picks up where the last one left off. Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) is stranded on a Mushroom Planet, not to be confused with the Mushroom Kingdom. That’s where a mustachioed plumber can be seen sometimes.
Robotnik has gone cuckoo after being alone for so long, but he’s still a brilliant tactical mind, so he eventually escapes when he encounters Knuckles, a red echidna, which looks similar to a hedgehog both in the natural and fictional world.
Matching this villainous team-up are Sonic and Tails, a twin-tailed fox who can fly like a helicopter using his … well … tails. These two physically gifted talking animals have to stop Robotnik and Knuckles from capturing the Master Emerald, which will give the holder ultimate power.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is one part treasure quest, one part action face-off, one part Carrey’s goofiest showcase since “Batman Forever,” and one part family movie. That’s a lot of parts, and there are moments toward the end that “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” feels packed to the brim with a bit of spillage. Still, that’s forgivable because fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of this speedster, so it makes sense to give them as much as possible.
Adding to this array of entertainment are the performers returning and joining the cast. Ben Schwartz is excellent as Sonic, bringing a quippy attitude with a strong dash of charm. Idris Elba surprises with a genuinely menacing performance as Knuckles. Elba is a professional and wouldn’t dare phone it in even for this giant-fisted red spiny anteater. And Tails’ actress, Colleen O’ Shaughnessey, who has voiced the character since 2014, gives the little orange fox layers of character growth and silliness.
Carrey seems like he could make Sonic movies forever because he looks like he’s having an absolute blast. He’s said to be retiring from acting, but hopefully, that isn’t the case for this franchise’s sake. Tom and Maddie (James Marsden and Tika Sumter) are a bit side-lined as Sonic’s surrogate parents, but when they’re on screen, they seem to have as much fun as anyone can when talking to a tiny blue hedgehog that isn’t there.
The surprise of the movie, though, is that Natasha Rothwell as Maddie’s sister Rachel gives one of the funniest performances. Sonic has effectively ruined this woman’s life in two movies, and Rothwell is having a blast with it. She earns some legitimate belly laughs for her wild performance.
With its winning cast and funny adventure plot, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” earns all the golden rings it’s owed. It’s safe to say that this little blue wonder has finally broken the video game curse once and for all.