“Sound of Metal” is simple yet brilliant in its execution of character development. The film is Ruben’s story, but I applaud the filmmakers for creating multi-dimensional supporting characters, too. Within the first 10 minutes, we get the sense that Ruben (Riz Ahmed) has helped his girlfriend and bandmate, Lou (Olivia Cooke), through trauma and continues to take care of her.
As she wakes after a night of rocking, we see her scarred arms from self wounds. She has had a troubled time, but Ruben is trying to help by cooking her breakfast and a healthy but, as he says, disgusting smoothie.
Ruben reveals that he understands the importance of making a healthy choice, even if it’s not easy. This is important later because Ruben fails to make beneficial decisions. Nowhere is this clearer than when Ruben continues playing drums for his and Lou’s band, even though an ear doctor recommended avoiding loud noises.
The cut between Ruben’s conversation with the doctor and that night’s gig communicates Ruben’s defiance better than any words might. In a powerful “told you so” moment, Ruben must step out of the gig because he has lost his ability to hear. First upset, Lou chases after him, but she holds him tight when he reveals that he’s deaf. She must be his rock after he was once hers.
Ruben refuses to plant his feet while being held down by Lou. He tells her that they should keep playing, but Lou knows that is an awful idea. When faced with Ruben’s new disability, Lou must be the voice of reason. She understands that playing music is Ruben’s livelihood and passion, but it’s not worth losing his hearing.
These two people are dependent on each other, and because their history is well written, the audience will beg Ruben to accept the circumstances and get help. Yet Ruben is irritable and impatient, so it’s apparent that he will be on a long journey to welcome assistance. Thankfully, he’s not alone.
Joe, played by Paul Raci, later supports Ruben after joining a deaf community managed by Joe. Ruben struggles with his new surroundings, not because he doesn’t feel supported but because he wants to fix his hearing problem. That’s not the philosophy of this community. They teach acceptance of hearing loss. Ruben must decide if he can learn to accept his disability or give everything he has to fix his hearing problem.
This complex journey makes “Sound of Metal” a fantastic film. But the journey is not worth taking if the writers haven’t developed fully realized characters. As evidenced above, “Sound of Metal” has multi-dimensional characters with well-thought-out histories. Beyond that, committed actors portray the roles.
Cooke as Lou stands out because she transitions between multiple emotions flawlessly. In one moment, she can express pain through her performance as the band’s lead singer, and in the next, she can soften her voice to support Ruben. More than that, her character evolves away from Ruben, and we see that change by the film’s conclusion.
Raci is also excellent as a mentor figure for Ruben. Early on, he’s a stoic figure who wants to help Ruben, but we eventually see that he can break from that demeanor. He’s able to laugh and smile with his fellow residents, and he’s easy to get along with as long as the residents follow his simple rules.
Then there is Ahmed, who is one of the best actors working today. Ahmed portrays Ruben’s rage with a passion unseen in any other performance this year. Yet he’s also gifted at expressing compassion on screen. As Ruben opens himself to acceptance, Ahmed replaces rage with joy. It’s a beautiful display of versatility.
“Sound of Metal” is a perfect combination of brilliant writing and passionate performances. No other film in the last year so marvelously captured the human spirit as this one did. “Sound of Metal” is a triumph.