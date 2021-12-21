“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a jaw-dropping crowd- pleaser with a mostly emotionally gratifying journey for Peter Parker as he faces off against Spider-Man villains from other universes.
When last we saw Parker (Tom Holland), he was exposed by J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) as Spider-Man. Making matters worse, Jameson accused Parker of murdering Mysterio and planning to murder countless others with Tony Stark’s drone technology. Simmons has fun reprising his role here, but it lacks a bit of the energy he perfected in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films.
“No Way Home” picks up seconds after Jameson’s misguided accusation. Peter and his girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), are on the run and escape to Peter’s apartment. It’s there that they must reveal to Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) and Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) that Peter is a fugitive. Favreau and Tomei have an ever-complicated dynamic as their characters end their romance, and Tomei gives an excellent performance as she further steps into the role as Peter’s surrogate mother.
Peter’s new criminal status further complicates his friends’ lives as they try to get into college. In the public’s eyes, Peter is considered the criminal mastermind, and MJ and their friend, Ned Leeds, are accomplices. Because of this, the trio fails to get into their dream schools and backups. Then Peter, in a moment of intentional daydreaming, remembers he saved the world with a powerful wizard named Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
Peter asks Strange to perform a spell that will force millions of people to forget he is Spider-Man, effectively giving him, his friends and his family a fresh start. Strange reluctantly agrees, and he performs the spell, but it goes haywire as Peter asks to have the spell changed while Strange is casting it.
The spell fails because of the last-minute alterations, and Strange rips an opening into the multiverse that allows villains from other universes who know Peter’s identity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Those villains include Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin and Sandman from the Raimi-directed Spider-Man films and the Lizard and Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies directed by Marc Webb. Not only does the tear in reality make for a fantastic team-up of fan-favorite villains from all previous Spider-Man films, but it also brings together a cast of veteran actors who easily assimilate into the MCU.
Alfred Molina as Doc Ock chews up scenery like a ravenous Rottweiler. He came to play. The script makes his character goofier than Doc Ock was in “Spider-Man 2,” but he also earns praise for finding the villainy in Doc Ock before his turn to heroism. Jamie Foxx as Electro is another appropriately bright spot of the film as he delivers self-referential dialogue that pokes fun at his origin and design changes.
For most of the movie, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans are hidden behind CGI characters, so their performances are a bit muted, but they still walk away with some fun moments. Then there is the original big bad himself: The Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe. Dafoe gave the character conflicted emotions in the previous films, and he brings that same variety to “No Way Home.” Dafoe proves once again why he’s one of the best in the business, whether he’s in an arthouse film or a superhero epic.
While Molina, Foxx and Dafoe are excellent in this new Spider-Man adventure, the lead, Holland, gives everything to his role. He must be quippy, feel immense devastation, and be eager for vengeance. These responsibilities require a nuanced and layered performance, and Holland delivers. Jon Watts, Holland’s director, does what he can to help push those emotionally resonant moments, but they don’t always pack the punch they require.
And while this is an action spectacle akin to “Avengers: Endgame,” “No Way Home” leaves a bit to be desired action-wise, especially after the enchanting martial arts of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” dazzled audiences.
Regardless, “No Way Home” is an impressive end to a trilogy that feels no worse from wear. Jon Watts’ Spider-Man films are consistently entertaining, and the screenplays continue to develop Peter’s character in interesting ways.
This trilogy will stand alongside “Lord of the Rings,” “Indiana Jones,” “Toy Story” and the original “Star Wars” as one of the most consistent trilogies to ever grace the big screen. Spider-Man is back in a big way, and he’s brought some friends and villains to help him make it an unforgettable holiday season.