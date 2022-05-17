I’ve never been a devoted “Star Trek” fan. I’ve seen a handful of episodes, but most of my knowledge comes from the “Star Trek” films produced by J.J. Abrams. And while others were delighting in “The Next Generation” of “Star Trek” adventures in the ’90s, I watched the original “Star Wars” trilogy for the hundredth time. Still, I’ve always wanted “To boldly go where no man has gone before” with the crew of the starship Enterprise.
There is no time like the present to finally embrace the Star Trek universe now that “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has premiered on Paramount Plus.
While I enjoyed my experience watching the first two episodes of the latest Trek series, it was a challenge. I’m familiar with the original “Star Trek” pilot that features the same characters as this show. I have also watched the episodes of the original series that shift focus to Captain James T. Kirk. But I haven’t seen the episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” that led to this new adventure.
Regardless of my lack of experience, what hooked me on the show was the series lead, Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount. Mount is as charming as William Shatner, but he also possesses a grizzled spirit that indicates in a short time that this man has already lived a lot of life. Making matters worse, he carries a heavy burden by knowing when and where his life ends.
While carrying this knowledge, he keeps his emotions in check and maintains confidence under pressure in front of his peers. It’s only behind closed doors that Pike reveals his vulnerability. As the series progresses, it would be interesting to see these lines of separation blur.
This blur will potentially develop, considering Pike’s struggle with impending doom often parallels the challenges he and his crew encounter. In the first episode, Admiral Robert April tasks Pike with rescuing his first officer, Una Chin-Riley, after she is captured when making first contact with a planet of humanoids.
On this planet, Pike, Spock, the science officer, and La’an, the temporary first officer, discover the inhabitants are at odds with one another and possess the means of wiping out millions of lives. Pike explains that if these enemies continue to fight, their conflict will result in imminent destruction, just as Earth nearly faced extinction during World War III. The writers tie this unfortunate and all too real war to imagery torn out of 2021 and 2022 headlines. Yet “Strange New Worlds” does not dwell in the conflict. Pike educates the planet’s leaders on the optimism and desire to explore new worlds developed from Earth’s wanton destruction.
At the end of this episode, Pike gives an impassioned speech about his desire to explore new worlds and interact with new species. Pike and the writers also commit to this message with the next episode. In it, Pike and the Enterprise crew discover a comet projected to crash into a planet, causing the annihilation of its inhabitants. Pike optimistically believes he can redirect the comet away from the planet, but his optimism is thwarted when he discovers the comet has a shield. This leads some of his crew, including Cadet Uhura and Spock, to land on the comet and investigate the problem. They discover an unusual egg-like structure that only responds to musical notes.
Meanwhile, Pike and the Enterprise face off against religious zealots who believe the comet is destined to crash into the planet and it should not be diverted from its course. In the second episode, the writers explore interesting themes such as shifting destiny, faith and hope. These themes build to an episode of television that is certainly weird but undeniably compelling.
Having seen the first two episodes of this new show, it’s safe to say that “Strange New Worlds” has made a new “Star Trek” fan. I’ll always love “Star Wars,” and I believe that both are valid pieces of pop culture and storytelling. But it might be time to embrace a new frontier devoted to exploring new worlds alongside Captain Pike and the Enterprise crew.