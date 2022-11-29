A father and son rediscover that family is what matters most in a classic adventure tale with modern sensibilities. “Strange World” is a mostly fantastic voyage with exciting characters and imaginative animation from the filmmakers behind “Big Hero 6” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”
While not as engaging as those films, it has a unique approach that encourages viewers not to view the world in black-and-white terms. Instead, they are encouraged to embrace the complex ecosystem around us that makes our world so remarkable.
In Avalonia, Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and his reluctant son Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal) are explorers who aspire to find new worlds. When Searcher discovers a plant that produces green energy, Searcher insists that this should mark the end of their journey. Jaeger is not convinced and continues his quest to discover uncharted locations.
Twenty-five years pass, and Searcher has become a respected hero because he has turned his discovery into a sustainable fuel called Pando. And thanks to this incredible development, Avalonia is now a thriving utopia of new technology.
That reality is short-lived in the film, though, when Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu), the leader of Avalonia and one of Searcher’s former expedition teammates, tells Searcher that the Pando is losing its power. Making matters more complicated for Searcher, Callisto wants him to find the cause. What results from this troubling discovery is an other-worldly adventure that reconnects Searcher with his father and deepens his bond with his son Ethan.
Gyllenhaal perfectly embodies the spirit of Searcher’s stubbornness in the face of the unknown. It’s evident in the performance that once Searcher returned with Pando and lost his father, he ceased adventuring. Gyllenhaal also balances his acting by simultaneously giving different performances as father and son.
Quaid does an equally fantastic job playing Jaeger early in the film as a wild adventurer, with his eyes only on the next steps in his expedition. But as the film progresses, Quaid finds the nuance in his character and gives Disney fans a captivating father figure.
Disney has given us plenty of plucky princesses but not many compelling dads. With “Strange World,” moviegoers get that. Through Jaeger and Searcher, the filmmakers explore the complex nature of raising children. Fathers might envision a path for their sons or daughters, but the real accomplishment is accepting their children, what they value, and their sometimes-strange passions.