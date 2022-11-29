Patrick White

Movie review

“Strange World”

Grade: A-

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White

Rated: PG for action/peril and some thematic elements

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

A father and son rediscover that family is what matters most in a classic adventure tale with modern sensibilities. “Strange World” is a mostly fantastic voyage with exciting characters and imaginative animation from the filmmakers behind “Big Hero 6” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

While not as engaging as those films, it has a unique approach that encourages viewers not to view the world in black-and-white terms. Instead, they are encouraged to embrace the complex ecosystem around us that makes our world so remarkable.

