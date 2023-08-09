The latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga emerges as an inviting adventure with our cherished green-skinned heroes.
Guided by the creative vision of Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) and Kyler Spears (“Amphibia”), “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” revitalizes the franchise with a contemporary twist, interweaving modern humor predominantly crafted by the hands of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Superbad”).
This new movie also brings a refreshing change by casting actual teens as the turtles on the big screen. Their youthful energy is a breath of fresh air compared to the decades of adults pretending to be teenagers.
In this new cinematic outing, our heroes are restricted to the shadows by their paternal mentor, Splinter. However, as the malevolent Superfly ascends, their seclusion is cast aside to thwart the burgeoning menace. While tinged with a touch of selfish ambition, their motivations stem from a desire to secure acceptance from humanity as equals. This motivation resonates deeply by presenting a more relatable and genuine response compared to the stereotypical crime-fighting tropes.
A cornerstone of this film’s triumph is its splendid animation, which infuses renewed vitality into these iconic characters. Drawing inspiration from the acclaimed “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the artistry of “Mutant Mayhem” transcends this comparison. The visual style, deliberately possessing an organic and slightly raw quality, propels the narrative with a dynamic energy contrasting the potential sterility of cleaner animations.
Equally worthy of acclaim are the composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (known for their work on “The Social Network”), who give the animated tale an unexpected emotional center. Their musical motifs mirror the Turtles’ emotional journey, evoking a genuine connection. This musical depth is complemented by a carefully curated selection of hip-hop tracks that infuse contemporary zest while paying homage to the genre’s historical roots, including classics like A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?”
Harmonizing with the music is the rhythm of the voice acting performances. While the entire cast delivers wonderful interpretations, the standout performances undoubtedly belong to the youthful actors embodying the titular Turtles and the venerable mentor, Splinter. The ensemble, including the talents of Jackie Chan alongside Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon, injects “Mutant Mayhem” with a trifecta of heart, soul and humor.
The only hiccup in the film is that it’s less epic than other superhero blockbusters. The tension is more laid-back, and you might see where things are going. But that’s not a big deal. This movie is about having a good time with these iconic characters, like a fun hangout. In a year where superhero movies compete for the top spot, “Mutant Mayhem” confidently holds its ground, just behind “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Even though it’s not super intense, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” makes up for it with excellent voice acting, emotional music, and fantastic animation. And no surprise here, they drop a hint about what’s next during the credits, getting us all pumped up for more. I’m totally on board and can’t wait to hang out with these lively turtle teens again!
Movie review “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” Grade: B+ Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Jackie Chan Rated: PG for sequences of violence and action, language, and impolite material Now Playing: Rivoli 3 {related_content_uuid}07d4b612-fed0-485b-a65a-d903d68e9702{/related_content_uuid}