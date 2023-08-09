Patrick White

Movie review

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Grade: B+

Starring: Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Jackie Chan

Rated: PG for sequences of violence and action, language, and impolite material

Now Playing: Rivoli 3

The latest installment in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga emerges as an inviting adventure with our cherished green-skinned heroes.

Guided by the creative vision of Jeff Rowe (“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”) and Kyler Spears (“Amphibia”), “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” revitalizes the franchise with a contemporary twist, interweaving modern humor predominantly crafted by the hands of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Superbad”).

