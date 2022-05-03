In the opening minutes, “The Bad Guys” feels like it might be something special. Its animation is bold and inventive, and it features an engaging opening narration. “The Bad Guys” further indicates that we are definitely in an exciting new era of animation, which kicked off with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”
That feeling of excitement quickly disappears as the film falls into familiarity. Shocking no one, this is a movie about redemption similar to “Wreck-It Ralph.” “The Bad Guys” is not a bad film. It’s just sort of there. The most this movie will do is entertain families once and never be watched again.
Sam Rockwell stars in the film as Mr. Wolf alongside Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). Wolf teams up with his fellow animal criminals for extensive heists that require intelligence, disguises, tech superiority, and combat skills.
During one of the heists, Wolf discovers that being bad doesn’t feel as good as being kind after helping an older woman who nearly falls down a flight of stairs. Our lead enters a crisis of morality, and while the screenwriters do a good enough job developing this internal conflict, it’s pretty clear where this guy will end up.
Rockwell is good in the role because he is always reliable as a character with a charming and cunning personality. Here Rockwell is playing discount George Clooney but manages to make it his own even though there is an oddly placed joke about Clooney, calling further attention to the similarities between actors.
Generally speaking, the jokes of the film are duds. The intention of the screenplay isn’t to make audiences laugh. It’s far more focused on character, plot and action, but adding a few more jokes would have made this movie more enjoyable. If your child or grandchild snickers, it won’t be for the not-so-subtle references. It will be because of the fart and butt jokes.
For an unknown reason, Mr. Piranha farts so big that he creates smoke bombs. This is an odd skill to give to a piranha, but the writers get points for creativity by not making the farting animal a pig. These jokes likely will do nothing for you if you’re under 10. You’ll sit in awkward silence as this juvenile humor wafts over you as you dread returning to the theater weeks from now to see “Minions: Rise of Gru” — a movie that likely will have even more fart jokes.
While the humor is as funny as a trip to the dentist, the film’s action makes up for its comedy shortcomings. The animation is well assembled, and the characters move with ballerina-esque precision that will keep adults engaged. “The Bad Guys” is also tolerable because it clocks in at under two hours. Any longer, and it would be a total slog.
At the end of the movie, it looks like we’ll see more from the characters, but that will all be decided based on box office numbers. If the numbers are good, we’ll see “The Bad Guys” soon, and if it’s wrong, these misfits will be thrown in movie jail.