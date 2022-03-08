Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” set a high bar for a Batman movie, but much of that movie’s success is owed to Nolan’s focus on the Joker, played by the incredible Heath Ledger. By focusing the runtime and dialogue on the Clown Prince of Crime, Batman gets somewhat lost in his film. So the only way to match “The Dark Knight” would be to refocus on Batman then develop a compelling crime around him. Co-writer and director Matt Reeves has done that with “The Batman.”
Reeves and his co-writer Peter Craig put the spotlight on Batman and Bruce Wayne, with Robert Pattinson as the man with dual identities. In “The Batman,” the audience gets a sense of the effect the masked man has on the Gotham City underworld and the impact the persona has on Bruce Wayne.
The Batman has broken Wayne long after his parents’ death began the destruction of his psyche. We see this broken state in his heartless conversations with Alfred Pennyworth — Andy Serkis gives an exceptional performance in the role — and his empathetic stares at the young boys affected by murder in the city. In these moments, it is clear that Reeves and Craig not only understand Batman, they understand Bruce Wayne.
Pattinson has a firm grasp of the character, too. He broods and growls his way through the film with violent aggression. However, Pattinson’s performance is limited because he whispers his lines. Pattinson will hopefully develop his range more to make Bruce as compelling as he is on the page.
His performance might not be the definitive Batman performance, but what surrounds him on the page is superb. “The Batman” has a compelling plot about corruption that complicates the concept of what a vigilante is. While Batman hunts common criminals in the shadows, The Riddler (Paul Dano) murders Gotham City leaders systematically for their hypocrisy.
Reeves and Craig have developed an interesting villain considering The Riddler accomplishes more than Batman. But his message is tainted because of his immoral actions. Batman, however, refuses to kill criminals, and the Riddler exploits that. Dano is perfect in the role by finding the duality of his character in his suppressed and maniacal characterization. At first, he feels like a retread of Ledger’s performance in “The Dark Knight,” but he finds his own haunting voice toward the end of the film in a pulse-pounding confrontation with Batman.
Beyond its great performances and spellbinding screenplay, “The Batman” is a master class of collaborative creativity. Every creative force behind this film is firing on all cylinders. Greig Fraser, director of photography, is the first talent who stands out behind the scenes because he brings Gotham City to life in a way that has never been seen on screen before. With Fraser’s eye, Gotham is a disgusting cesspool of shadowed intensity. For every shot enveloped in darkness, there is one with bright reds and oranges that give Gotham a never-ending sunset.
Another top talent of the film is Michael Giacchino, who provides the Caped Crusader a proper bombastic score that dares to stand up to Danny Elfman and Hans Zimmer’s for their respective films.
There were only two aspects of the film that didn’t work. As good as the makeup and hair design is for The Penguin (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell), the hair and makeup team made a mistake with Bruce Wayne. Pattinson dons long, greasy and thin black hair for his role, and in pivotal scenes, it hangs down in front of his eyes. Did none of the creative team see “Spider-Man 3”?
The second aspect of the film that doesn’t work is the leaps of logic both Batman and Lieutenant Gordon take to solve The Riddler’s riddles. Reeves’ film is mostly a joyless exploration of vigilantism, but some of the connections made will make you laugh out loud.
Still, the film is incredible. From the cinematography to the score to the screenplay, “The Batman” is a tour de force. And this is only the beginning because Matt Reeves has promised sequels and spin-offs for his version of the Dark Knight and Gotham City. Only time will tell if he will continue to match Nolan’s films or possibly top them.