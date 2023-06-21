“The Flash” bursts onto the screen with a flashy, cartoonish action sequence that should immediately grab your attention. Ben Affleck’s Batman races after criminals while The Flash (Ezra Miller) heroically saves falling babies from a collapsing building. Despite some wonky CGI, this audacious opening manages to captivate. However, the film’s perplexing tonal shifts between whimsy and seriousness might leave you scratching your head.
Amidst the dazzling action, a somewhat intriguing plot unfolds, centering around Barry’s desperate quest to alter the past and save his mother, who met a mysterious demise, ultimately leading to his father’s wrongful accusation. Miller’s performance as The Flash is a captivating mix of brilliance and occasional annoyance. The original Barry Allen exhibits a newfound maturity and assumes a mentorship role, akin to Affleck’s Batman guiding him. Regrettably, the second Barry’s lack of maturity results in an unfunny and exaggerated portrayal that may test the audience’s patience. The forced immaturity, complete with nonsensical slang and surfer-like laughter, undermines the character’s personal growth and development.