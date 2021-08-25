When I was in middle school, I obsessively read stories about two subjects. The first was Greek mythology, and the second was the legends of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. I found these myths and legends enchanting because the authors often told morally complex tales of heroes with a fantastical twist. The action and physical challenges were as engaging as any Hollywood blockbuster, but the hero’s journey was what elevated these tales.
Fast forward decades, and a new film based on the legend and poem “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight“ is released from one of the most creative movies studios, A24. “The Green Knight,” written and directed by David Lowery, is a bizarre yet beautiful journey, and it’s now available to rent on demand. While not a wholly accurate adaptation of the original text, it deserves an audience because of Lowery’s reinvention of the legend with his commentary on gender roles and hubris.
In “The Green Knight,” Sir Gawain is depicted as a semi-distracted romantic who carries little of the grandeur that his uncle, King Arthur, wields. He is not the knight of legend yet; he is a naive young man with much to learn. One day, while at a Christmas celebration with Arthur and the other knights of the round table, a monstrous and tree-like green knight rides in.
This hulking figure presents a challenge to the gathering. Come forward and strike him, and whoever does will earn the knight’s mighty green ax. Then a year from now, he shall return the favor. Most of the knights are understandably reluctant to accept this challenge. Then Gawain steps forward and accepts the Green Knight’s proposition.
If you’re expecting a battle for the ages between the Green Knight and Gawain that results in the monster’s beheading, then you will be disappointed. Lowery’s film, like the original legend, is slower and methodical. There is some action, but it’s only there to serve the story. This is not “Lord of the Rings.” It’s more like fantasy by way of Stanley Kubrick.
After the Green Knight is beheaded, he bleeds, but life has not been extinguished from his treelike frame. He eventually rises, picks up his head, and rides away. This early sequence is slowly paced and has incredible sound design. Every move the Green Knight makes while in the company of the round table sounds as if a tree is shifting in the winds. It’s hauntingly beautiful alone, but with the score by Daniel Hart, it’s an auditory masterpiece.
Following the Green Knight’s departure, the legend fast forwards one fateful year. Gawain now must journey to the Green Knight’s dwellings and face his punishment. This journey is what makes up much of the film’s runtime, and its slow pace may turn off viewers.
That’s understandable. Gawain does encounter what seems like a never-ending cast of characters that are tasked with challenging the young knight before he faces his adversary. If you open yourself to this journey and delight in the legends inside legends, however, then I guarantee that you’ll have an otherworldly experience.
I loved every interaction Gawain had, and I thought Lowery took his audience on a truly magical journey that challenged his hero beyond what the original text indicated. It’s bold to take a legend that has been around for hundreds upon hundreds of years and add your own spin to it, but David Lowery is a bold filmmaker. I would expect nothing less than this from him.
While the storytelling is bold, what undoubtedly stuck with me was the gorgeous cinematography by Andrew Droz Palermo. Every shot of the film is a masterpiece of composition with broad colors and lighting choices that evoke memories of some of the best paintings ever produced. And to think this movie cost less than $20 million yet the visuals are far more compelling than any in many $150-200 million movies. “The Green Knight” is a reminder that filmmaking is an art, and we must support inventive artists like Lowery and Palermo, who consistently push the form to its limits.
“The Green Knight” may not be everyone’s favorite film because of its slow plotting and bizarre interpretations of the original text. But it was my favorite of the summer because it dared to say something interesting about heroes of old. “The Green Knight” is a masterful stroke from Lowery who continues to make bold, personal films, and I eagerly await the arrival of his next epic.