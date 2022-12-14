Patrick White

TV review

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

Grade: B-

Starring: Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Kevin Bacon

Rated: TV-14

Now Showing on Disney+

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is an odd yet amusing 42 minutes of entertainment to hold audiences over until the arrival of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” next May.

While the full team appears in a limited capacity, the main protagonists of this special are Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who are eager to give Peter, AKA Star-Lord, an unforgettable Christmas.

