“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” is an odd yet amusing 42 minutes of entertainment to hold audiences over until the arrival of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” next May.
While the full team appears in a limited capacity, the main protagonists of this special are Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who are eager to give Peter, AKA Star-Lord, an unforgettable Christmas.
Much of the show is live-action like the movies, but the opening is animation — one of the weirder parts of the Disney+ exclusive. In the sequence, Peter and Kraglin teach Yondu about Christmas then Yondu ruins the holiday with his fiery temper. Animation can work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch Marvel’s “What If…?” to see it used well.
But, weirdly, director James Gunn and his team chose a clunky Ralph Bakshi 2D animation style that doesn’t evoke imagery from animated Christmas classics. It feels awkward for this mostly family-friendly show. Perhaps Chuck Jones’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” animation style would have been a better fit and evoked Christmas special imagery.
Following this sequence, the special picks up with the Guardians team and a musical arrangement performed by aliens who misunderstand Christmas iconography and customs. The Old 97’s, one of Gunn’s favorite bands, performs this tune and the last one of the film. Old 97’s first tune has a catchy tone and clever lyrics, but some of the other music choices for the film are a little off-kilter.
This short special eventually falls into its main plot in which Drax and Mantis attempt to kidnap Kevin Bacon to gift him to Peter, who has always been a big fan.
Bautista and Klementieff are good as the two Guardians members, but their bits are running stale. Drax takes everything too literally and plays up being a lovable oaf. And Mantis has a similar vibe with a little taste of false cluelessness. Thankfully, the special doesn’t run too long. If it did, they’d quickly wear out their welcome. Less is more with these two goofballs.
Bacon’s presence, on the other hand, feels fresh. He leans into poking fun at himself and plays a fantastic hostage of the Guardians duo. Watching him yell and run across the screen is hilarious, and he even gets a chance to sing a Christmas tune at the end. The only thing that would have made his appearance better would have been a “Footloose” dance sequence.
“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” may not have been a phenomenal continuation of the super team’s adventures. But it was a fun side story that will make young and old smile. That’s really all we can ask for in a sci-fi movie holiday special, considering the last one we got was “The Star Wars Holiday Special.”