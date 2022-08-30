The new vampire thriller “The Invitation” is a toothless tale that should have been tantalizing. With its limiting PG-13 rating, the movie fails to terrify by being mostly bloodless and lacking the sensuality associated with vampire tales.
“The Invitation” might be loosely based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” but it lacks all of the intrigues of the classic novel.
While the film overall doesn’t work, its opening is well-written and surprisingly humorous, thanks to some great performances. Writer Blair Butler introduces moviegoers to Evie (Nathalie Emmanuel), an artist stuck in a dead-end life. Alongside her is Grace (Courtney Taylor), Evie’s quick-witted, self-deprecating friend who brings the film much-needed levity. Without Taylor’s performance, “The Invitation” would have been as dull as hearing about a friend’s bad dream.
The film remains somewhat compelling when Evie’s life dramatically changes after she takes a DNA test. She learns from Oliver (Hugh Skinner), her newly discovered cousin, that she is part of a wealthy English family, the Alexanders. Skinner, like Taylor, adds some humor to the film and by way of his charm, makes the wild next step of Evie flying to a family wedding in England somewhat believable.
When in England, Evie encounters a stubborn butler (Sean Pertwee), a trepidatious maid (Carol Ann Crawford), and a handsome, young lord named Walter DeVille (Thomas Doherty). Come on. His last name has the word “devil” in it. Subtlety is not this movie’s strong suit. After Walter’s introduction, the film falls into familiar horror tropes and subjects audiences to a bland love story between the “romantic” leads. Doherty and Emmanuel are good together, but their chemistry isn’t enough to save the humdrum direction of their scenes.
As for the tropes, when did filmmakers decide that they could only build tension with flashing lights, creepy record players and shadowy figures? It seems like there was a meeting amongst all mid-tier horror producers to incorporate these elements, and we’ve all suffered ever since. These familiar pieces don’t even lead to a climactic big scare like other horror movies.
The director, Jessica M. Thompson, provides promising vampire visuals early in the film, but they lead nowhere. Moviegoers will see razor-sharp claws, bristly fur feet, and the shadowed visage of a bitey vampire, but none of these attributes are seen again. It’s especially a baffling choice because these images are some of the most compelling in the movie. Imagine Steven Spielberg showed us the chompers of his shark at the beginning of the film, but then by the end, he only showed us the fin and tail. That’s “The Invitation.”
Walter eventually is revealed as a vampire who wants to convert Evie into one of his brides. This revelation should be terrifying, but his transformation is basic and bland. Walter is a Dracula knock-off we’ve seen a thousand times before. Then what follows is unimaginative action sanitized by the film’s PG-13 rating.
Had this movie been released with an R-rating as it was intended to be when it was produced, it might have been more entertaining. This new thriller could have been a sensual, gothic horror nightmare, but the studio defanged it. “The Invitation” is a dull Dracula dud, so it deserves a D.