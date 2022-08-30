Movie review

“The Invitation”

Grade: D

Starring: Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Sean Pertwee

Rated: PG-13 for terror, violent content, some strong language, sexual content and partial nudity

The new vampire thriller “The Invitation” is a toothless tale that should have been tantalizing. With its limiting PG-13 rating, the movie fails to terrify by being mostly bloodless and lacking the sensuality associated with vampire tales.

“The Invitation” might be loosely based on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” but it lacks all of the intrigues of the classic novel.

