“The King’s Man” feels like it exists because co-writer/director Matthew Vaughn saw the James Bond film “Spectre” and thought to himself, “I could do that better.” “Spectre” was a film about a criminal organization with many hands grasping for power worldwide. “The King’s Man” has a similar plotline, but Vaughn improves upon “Spectre” by balancing the villain’s plot and the film’s twist ending.
He also takes this concept in an exciting direction by making up the villainous team with real-life figures such as Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans), Erik Jan Hanussen (Daniel Brühl), Gavrilo Princip (Joel Basman), and Mata Hari (Valerie Pachner). Together with their leader, the Shepherd, they manipulate England, Germany and Russia into escalating World War I into a devastating battleground of death and destruction.
Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) thankfully forms a counterforce to stop them. While he works in the background with his team, he puts on a face to the public as a pacifist who refuses to let his son join the war effort after his dying wife begs him to.
Fiennes is excellent in the action sequences and the dramatic moments of “The King’s Man” by committing to every moment as if he was making high art while making a pulpy action blockbuster with a fun spin on history. Fiennes isn’t alone in his commitment, though. Ifans stands out as Rasputin, a terrifying and disturbed villain.
At first, he seems menacing because he’s gigantic and glares at his foes with shadowed eyes, but his menace turns deranged as he seduces Oxford and heals his leg with highly unorthodox methods. During this scene, many will turn off the movie and find something less weird, but if you can make it through Rasputin’s unsettling moves, you’ll be treated to an increasingly entertaining film.
Matthew Vaughn once again proves himself as one of the best action directors with “The King’s Man.” Teamed with a fantastic stunt team that worked on “Wonder Woman” and “Jurassic World,” Vaughn creates scenes that are easy to follow and crackle with energy. It’s upsetting that Vaughn is one of the few directors who understands action doesn’t demand quick cuts and close-ups to be exciting. By giving the performers space, the action scenes are easily some of the best of last year.
With such fantastic performances and action, it’s somewhat surprising that “The King’s Man” didn’t find an audience. That said, it likely didn’t find an audience because the new movie was mainly marketed as an action movie. But at its core, the film features an emotional story about a father and son trying to navigate the complexities of World War I. Some have said the movie is misguided and confused, but this is the best of Vaughn on display. He had a dramatic war film in him, but he’s a blockbuster director at heart. “The King’s Man” is an excellent combination of the two.
“The King’s Man” might be the last we see of the “Kingsman” franchise because the film only made $125 million worldwide. But hopefully, this isn’t the case because Fiennes is a perfect fit for the franchise, and Vaughn set up real-life villains that will raise the stakes for The Kingsman crew. Still, if this is the end, “The King’s Man” is a wonderful conclusion for the best British spy team since Bond and MI6.