“The Matrix Resurrections” is one of the most bonkers franchise sequels ever made. It is both a fun film with meta-commentary and a mess of bland action and storylines only devoted Matrix fans could appreciate. And even then, some Matrix fans will still be lost.
In this new film, Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is a video game developer who created three Matrix games based on his fading memories of being Neo. Now the company he works for is developing a sequel to his original trilogy. The conversations that take place around this sequel are self-referential. Characters mention Warner Bros. involvement (the studio that made this film) and a desire to revisit iconic moments and concepts from the original games (movies).
The characters are stand-ins for the director, Lana Wachowski, who is wagging her finger at the studios that casually repeat what they’ve done before. And while this criticism is justified, it feels hollow because much of this film is a retread to get Neo back to where he was after the trilogy or, at the very least, the first film.
With knowing sarcasm and over-the-top boardroom scenes, this meta-humor mainly works. And had Wachowski stuck with this concept for the entire movie, it would have been a more thought-provoking movie, but it would have bored some audiences to tears.
Reeves is OK in these scenes, but he tends to lean into being too oblivious to the point that he sounds more like Ted from “Bill & Ted” and less like Neo. Thankfully, some of that is pulled back in scenes between Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss. Together they eliminate the “whoa” nature of it all and find the deeper relationship between Neo and Trinity in their lost personas of Thomas Anderson and Tiffany. Moss is especially able to capture that oblivious performance without looking whacked out of her mind. She is an underrated actor who deserves to be in better films.
While Anderson is creating this new game, he is trying to balance his life by taking blue pills to help him with his anxiety and thoughts of his life outside the Matrix. Eventually, he chooses to stop taking his medication, which opens him up to a new reality in which his Matrix video game seeps into his reality. The message to the audience here is dangerous and might leave a bad taste: Stop consuming pills if you want to start living fully. But many people need their medication to create a necessary balance in their minds.
Still, there are some interesting concepts at play here. Then the movie goes into Looney Tunes Land, and it becomes increasingly harder to follow. This is a movie for people who have rewatched the entire trilogy multiple times since its conclusion in 2003, not casual fans.
Morpheus enters the picture and offers Thomas/Neo the red pill. He takes it and proves himself a kung-fu master again, but it’s become less believable because the action has devolved into quick cuts and close-up cinematography. None of the action sequences work particularly well because they have “been there done that” written all over them. That said, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff fight, and it was definitely entertaining to see two musical icons throwing fists.
But even that wild sight isn’t enough to save this movie. “The Matrix Resurrections” has a poorly-plotted screenplay with inconsistent performances. The meta-commentary, while compelling, is abandoned too soon and its replaced with action sequences that would have been dated in 1999. But “The Matrix Resurrections” is still a movie that must be seen to be believed. Any other studio would have buried it, but Warner Bros. proves once again they are not like other studios, for better or worse.