Brutality forms the core of Rogert Eggers’ “The Northman.” He wants us to feel the harsh cold, violence and emotion. And you will if you fall under its spell. You will feel every snowflake like a branding iron, each sword slash cut deep, and the emotion will stick in your throat, forcing you to catch your breath again and again. “The Northman” isn’t a movie; it’s a visceral experience.
Alexander Skarsgård inhabits the body of Amieth, a Viking prince whose kingly father is killed in front of him by his uncle. And we are reminded of this betrayal frequently as Amieth speaks the rhythmic words, “I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjolnir (his uncle).” Before he can accomplish that, though, he must embrace his ferocious nature and find the violence within.
Eggers requires commitment from his actors, as seen in “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse.” Skarsgård proved his allegiance to Eggers’ vision by transforming his body so that he looked like he could best Thor, the God of Thunder. But muscles don’t make a man in this story of a stolen kingdom. Skarsgård begins the film performing the part as if he were a wild beast, but this facade deceptively distracts from the brilliant yet disturbed mind underneath.
Opposite of Skarsgård is a stunning ensemble that understands, appreciates and commits to the material. Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Witch”) and Willem Dafoe (“The Lighthouse”) are two actors Eggers again turns to breathe life into pivotal roles.
Taylor-Joy plays Olga, an enslaved person turned future queen who falls in love with Amieth. She is a beautiful, fiery performer who continuously demands the attention of arthouse audiences and all the accolades afforded her. On the other hand, Dafoe is a manic fool who gives the exact energy a Dafoe character should. His voice crawls under your skin with its craggy tone and bursts out in goosebumps when he cackles like a madman. Dafoe is only featured in two scenes, but he makes the best of his time on screen.
Ethan Hawke is another actor who appears briefly but is excellent. Hawke, like his on-screen son, is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He seems a noble king, painfully simple, but when he and his son go to the fire, a new raucous spirit bursts forth.
Rounding out the cast are Nicole Kidman and Claes Bang. Kidman is captivating as Amieth’s mother, a Lady Macbeth type who never falls into a trope. Bang, a suave performer, is hidden underneath a forest of beard as Fjolnir, and beneath that beard lies a darkness further unleashed by Amieth.
Amieth has waited decades for his moment of vengeance, but he can wait longer if it means that he can psychologically torture his target. While “The Northman” is a revenge tale, Eggers goes further than any other by building the tension and stacking the bodies closest to Fjolnir. By taking his time, the director creates a compelling rhythm of brutality.
As bloody and grimy as this film is, it is equally gorgeous. With Eggers’ frequent collaborator, Jarin Blaschke, behind the camera, “The Northman” is in safe hands. Blaschke develops this film into a haunting gallery of blood, mud and human anguish. Each frame is pure art that any Viking king would proudly display in his castle.
“The Northman” is not for the faint of heart. Its characters are barbarians who enact demonic violence on each other. But if you can handle the brutality, you’ll witness an incredible vengeance tale worthy of the phrase “best movie of the year.”