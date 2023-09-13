Movie review

“The Nun 2”

Grade: C-

Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid

Rated: R for violent content and some terror

Now Playing: Golden Ticket Cinemas 3

"The Nun 2" offers a diverting, albeit predictable, 110-minute escape into the world of demonic horrors. While it doesn't break new ground, its well-timed jump scares should keep audiences engaged.

In this sequel, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) returns to confront the malevolent yellow-eyed demon, which masquerades as a nun. Unbeknownst to Irene, her friend Maurice, her former partner in keeping supernatural mischief at bay, has fallen under the Nun's sinister influence, spreading violence across Europe. Eventually, he finds himself in a boarding school, forging connections with a student and her mother. At first glance, everything seems serene, but lurking in the shadows, the Nun continues to exert its malevolence.

