Director Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is deceptive. It seems that nothing of great importance is happening for much of the runtime. Yet that isn’t the case. Under the surface, characters are being emotionally damaged, embarrassed and manipulated by one another through both dialogue and subtle acts.
While adept at communicating human emotion through her direction, Campion also does a magnificent job of introducing symbolism. A paper flower, a baby grand piano, a liquor bottle, and a rope all have intriguing dual meanings within the film, and it’s this approach to filmmaking through symbolism that will likely secure Campion both a Best Directing and Best Film nomination at the Oscars.
Look to the past, and we can see the importance of symbolism in storytelling and eventual success. Both “Parasite” and “The Shape of Water” (Best Picture Oscar winners) expertly used symbols to communicate both plot and human motivation. Through this symbolism, we, as an audience, can connect to the characters.
That said, the screenplay surrounding these symbols must be compelling, and here again, “The Power of the Dog” succeeds. Campion adapting Thomas Savage’s book of the same name, develops a screenplay with four contrasting characters that weave in and out of each other’s lives. Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play Phil and George Burbank, brothers who work together as ranchers but occupy different roles in the business and society.
Phil (Cumberbatch) is a Yale scholar who chose not to follow the natural path for a college graduate when he encountered a man named Bronco Henry. Bronco Henry taught Phil how to be a cowboy and awakened him sexually. Having assumed the path of the cowboy, Phil doesn’t dress up or regularly wash, much to the chagrin of his brother George (Plemons).
George embraced the finer things in life. He wears an extravagant bear pelt and has become the businessman behind Phil’s cowboy. Cumberbatch is profound in his role. He is a pompous jerk who verbally abuses and disrespects people, but this attitude may come from pain because he is a closeted man. Cumberbatch understands the emotional complexity but doesn’t necessarily want his character to look heroic.
Plemons presents himself with similar pomp but is not cruel. He would like us to believe he is the vision of confidence, but his brother tears him down any chance he can by calling him “Fatso.” This is clear in Plemons’ performance when he responds passively with acceptance.
The two brothers encounter our other key characters when they stay at a local inn while on business. George quickly falls for Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst), the innkeeper and a widow. They eventually marry, and George attempts to assimilate Rose into his lifestyle. Dunst, similarly to her real-life husband Jesse Plemons, plays Rose passively for much of the film, but after Phil’s consistent psychological torture, she takes a more present role in the story to take Phil down a peg. It is at this moment that Dunst’s performance stands out.
Opposite of Dunst is Kodi Smit-McPhee as her son, Peter. Smit-McPhee follows the performances laid out before him by being a passive figure, but he’s the one who is the most manipulative under his cold surface. For that reason, it’s easy not to recognize all the subtle moves Peter is making throughout the film.
While the symbolism, screenplay and performances are fantastic, be warned: “The Power of the Dog” isn’t for everyone. Even at only two hours, it’s a slow burn that takes patience and attention. But if you’re willing to give it your time and concentration, you will likely appreciate the nuances Campion uses to construct this excellent film.