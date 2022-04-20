“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” AKA “Blandtastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumblebore” was a slog that moved at the pace of a snail stuck on a piece of Bubbalicious.
And for a movie with the name “Dumbledore” in the title, the writers took any chance to get away from him to check in on less interesting characters. Before we again see the future Headmaster of Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling and her co-screenwriter Steve Kloves re-introduced us to the protagonist of this franchise, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Our mumbly hero helps a qilin — a magical creature that can see into a person’s soul and the future — give birth.
This delivery becomes complicated when some nasty wizards and witches who work for Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) are hot on the tailcoat of Scamander. Grindelwald wants the baby of this beastie to use it to become Supreme Mugwump, leader of the International Confederation of Wizards.
Thankfully no one said the title “Supreme Mugwump” in the movie or it was lost in incomprehensible dialogue because if they had I would have burst out laughing. Besides his silly sounding role, Grindelwald is no laughing matter. Mikkelsen plays the dark wizard with cruelty and an icy demeanor, which is how he plays most of his parts. But hey, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Our twisted antagonist meets Scamander, Dumbledore, Theseus (Newt’s brother), Jacob (an American Muggle), Lally (a Hogwarts professor), Yusuf Kama (a French wizard), and Bunty (Newt’s assistant) in combat and a bit of mental sparring. If that 34-word sentence was any indication, this movie has too many characters.
Making matters worse, those are only the heroes. The movie’s screenwriters not only have to split their time between them they also have to check in on at least five characters on Grindelwald’s side. More characters doesn’t always make a bad movie. Just look at “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Avengers” or “Ocean’s Eleven.” But when there are 12 characters and none are particularly compelling, that’s when problems arise.
There is a gripping screenplay about the nature of power, corruption, honor and love in this film, but the writers muddle it with too many points of view. By forcing the audience to jump between perspectives, no one is given enough time to develop beyond what we saw from them in the last movie. It’s like witnessing 10 games of tennis at once.
Sorry, fans, but “The Secrets of Dumbledore” just wasn’t much fun. Still, this franchise has potential. It’s unlikely Warner Bros. will eagerly pursue a sequel, but if they were to do that, it would be best to focus more on Newt, the main protagonist of this franchise, and only buddy him up with Dumbledore, who is already mutually known and mostly adored. Until they do that, this franchise is destined to be a humdrum journey in the Wizarding World that will have even the most loyal fans reaching for a portkey.