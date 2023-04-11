“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a delightful ride for any fan of the iconic plumber, whether you’re a newcomer to the franchise or have been around since the beginning. The film is jam-packed with Easter eggs that will bring a smile to your face, and the score and soundtrack are a goldmine of references to the games.
From nods to various characters and power-ups from the games to subtle references to the Mario universe’s lore, there is something for every fan to enjoy.
One of the movie’s most outstanding features is the score, which is nothing short of phenomenal. Composer Brian Tyler takes the iconic music cues from Koji Kondo and elevates them to an epic level, perfectly amplifying the excitement and fun of each scene.
The needle drops (“Holding Out for a Hero,” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn,” to name a few) also add a fun touch, but it’s worth noting that the movie’s score is strong enough to stand on its own. It would have been interesting to see what Tyler could have done without the needle drops, as the score has enough depth and variety to carry the film on its own.
This latest adaptation of the beloved video game franchise is a refreshing take that stays true to the source material without reinventing the wheel. The Mario games directly inspire “The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s” stunning visuals and storytelling, yet the screenwriters still found ways to make their story unique.
Instead of the usual storyline, where Mario saves Princess Peach from the clutches of the evil Bowser, the movie shakes things up by having Mario rescue his brother Luigi. This change gives the characters a fresh dynamic, and seeing the brothers working together to save the world is a joy to watch.
In a world where voice acting can make or break a movie, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” exceeds expectations with its impressive voice cast. Chris Pratt, who was initially a controversial choice to voice the iconic Italian plumber, has proven his critics wrong with his performance. His ability to blend his voice with Mario’s is subtle and effective, allowing him to capture the essence of the character without trying to mimic the original voice actor.
But Pratt isn’t the only standout in the cast. Charlie Day, who brings his unique brand of comedy to Luigi, steals the show every time. Although his screen time is limited, he makes the most of every moment with his zany antics and infectious energy.
Anya Taylor-Joy’s portrayal of Princess Peach is a standout performance that gives Peach strength and agency that we haven’t seen in previous adaptations.
Similarly, Keegan-Michael Key’s performance as Toad is also a highlight of the film. His comedic timing and delivery are on point, and he brings levity to the story.
However, Jack Black’s performance as Bowser steals the show. Black’s larger-than-life personality shines through in his portrayal of the iconic villain. His interpretation of Bowser is hilarious and menacing, making him a memorable addition to the Mario universe.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a fun and entertaining movie that will appeal to fans of all ages. It’s a faithful adaptation of the Mario universe that manages to strike a balance between respecting the source material and creating something new and unique. If you’re a fan of the games or just looking for a fun and lighthearted movie to watch, this one is definitely worth checking out.