Movie review

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Grade: A

Starring: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black

Rated: PG for action and mild violence

Now Showing: Rivoli 3

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a delightful ride for any fan of the iconic plumber, whether you’re a newcomer to the franchise or have been around since the beginning. The film is jam-packed with Easter eggs that will bring a smile to your face, and the score and soundtrack are a goldmine of references to the games.

From nods to various characters and power-ups from the games to subtle references to the Mario universe’s lore, there is something for every fan to enjoy.

